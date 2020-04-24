In five weeks a virus deflated the American dream – the American dream. The number of unemployed in the United States reached 26.5 million, writes Enrique Galván in La Jornada.

Money, by Enrique Galván, in The Day:

In five weeks the virus devastates the American dream

In five weeks a virus deflated the American dream – the American dream. The number of unemployed in the United States reached 26.5 million, adding more than 4 million last week. All the jobs created by Trump and Obama disappeared. As the month of May begins, the country is moving towards an unemployment rate of 20%, it would be the highest since the Great Depression, according to Morgan Stanley.

Among the most affected states are some densely populated by Mexicans: New York, New Jersey, California and Texas. The unemployed are entitled to collect insurance for several months and also retain medical service, as long as they are documented. The situation of our countrymen without papers is terrible: they live daily and also with the anguish of their relatives in Mexico.

Captains in Reform:

A single enemy

Carlos Salazar does not give up. The president of the Business Coordinating Council launched a call to achieve a national agreement where divisions are banished when facing a single enemy: Covid-19. The business leader insists that Mexicans can be protected from the pandemic and, later, minimize the economic consequences in a united and united way. Hence, the CCE, and the dozen organizations that comprise it, set out to be one of the convenors of what it calls a great national agreement.

And since the “hows” will have to be found, the plan is to find the proposals in 11 workshops that will be held in videoconferences from April 27 to 29. The task looks uphill. The challenge, Salazar points out, is to find how to return to productive activity without anyone being left without help. All business leaders are involved and the idea is to give the government a contribution that adds to the efforts that are already being made to temper the crisis.

The Fourth Transformation, by Darío Celis, in The financial:

Initiate actions against large taxpayers

A few days ago the President gave the green light to the SAT, the Financial Intelligence Unit and the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic, to exert force and pressure against specific groups for evasion of payments. The first to receive the simultaneous blow of the pupils of Raquel Buenrostro, Santiago Nieto and Alejandro Gertz Manero was the group of Miguel Alemán Velasco and Miguel Alemán Magnani. Even the second by instructions to the National Banking and Securities Commission, chaired by Juan Pablo Graf, the banks would have frozen all his personal accounts earlier in the week.

Another businessman on whom the 4T federal authorities are also implementing legal actions would be Germán Larrea Mota Velasco, president of the Grupo Minero México. The anger of Tabasco is a lot. Yesterday in his morning conference he reported that he is creating a team of incorruptible lawyers to follow up on the complaints against debtor companies.

Rich and powerful, by Marco Mares, in The Economist:

Afores, the temptation

Again, the saving of workers in the afores is in the focus of some legislators in Morena. Billionaire workers saving is an eternal temptation for governments, when they are in trouble and need resources. There are already three initiatives, originated in the Legislative Branch. All seek to eliminate the current private pension system and create a state afore, an afore managed by the unions or an afore administered by the Banco del Bienestar.

A few months ago, Gerardo Fernández Noroña, from the Labor Party, presented a bill so that the savings of the workers are transferred within five years from the Afores that are currently administering them to a public body! He proposed that the financial funds be administered by the State, through a decentralized body and that it invests only in activities that promote national economic growth, favoring Pemex, CFE and government securities, and that prohibits investing in capital markets.

Business Asset, by José Yuste, in Excelent:

BlackRock interested in the Maya Train

The construction of El Tren Maya is not slowing down, and for this reason the world’s largest investment fund, BlackRock, is more than interested. BlackRock has already presented Fonatur with an unsolicited offer from a Public Private Association, no less, than on the busy highway from Cancun to Tulum. BlackRock asks the government to widen the road with one more lane on each side.

Currently, the highway has four lanes, two one-way and two return. It runs throughout the Riviera Maya. The proposal is to grow it to a six-lane highway in total, three roundtrips. With 26 overpasses. BlackRock widens the road and Fonatur is in charge of building the train, which would run in the middle of the highway. As it is an unsolicited offer, BlackRock will have to open it to see if anyone else is interested.