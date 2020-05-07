The Ascent bets on cyberpunk aesthetics to immerse ourselves in intense RPG battles.

The Inside Xbox has allowed us to know in a few minutes several of the third-party video games that are preparing to launch on Xbox Series X, and among them, we find these three titles that are worth following closely. One of the most striking responds to the name of The Ascent, an action RPG fromcyberpunk aestheticwhich is being developed by the independent studio Neon Giant.

This title is an action and role adventure that you can play alone or with an ally in yourcooperative multiplayerfor four people, betting on an isometric perspective that leaves us with some really striking prints. The design of the settings and the strange creatures we will come across in the game, as well as the visual effects intended to represent explosions and others, show a quite remarkable finish.

Deep Silver Fishlabswas also present at this event withChorus, a dark tale of redemption and science fiction that promises to surprise users not only with its narrative, but also with its spectacular space landscapes. In the video game, playing the role of Nara, a pilot with great skills, and Forsaken, an intergalactic ship with conscience on a journey not without dangers.

Finally we findCall of the sea, a first-person puzzle adventure edited byRaw furythat sets its action in the 1930s. “The game tells the story of Noah, a woman who sets out on a journey to follow in the footsteps of her husband’s failed expedition,” reads the game’s official description. Her mission will take her to a beautiful island in the South Pacific, where to her surprise, she will encounter supernatural secrets.

More about: Inside Xbox, The Ascent, Chorus, and Call of the Sea.

.