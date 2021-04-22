Action Bronson lost 130 pounds during the pandemic

Getty Images

Rapper Action Bronson told Joe Rogan that his 130-pound weight loss “had cost him a lot.” The 37-year-old man told Rogan: “If he hadn’t done it, he might have ended up in the grave.” Bronson, who is also a chef, cookbook writer, and host of two television shows, The Untitled Action Bronson Show and F ***, That’s Delicious, in Viceland, appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast on April 20, 2021.

Bronson said: “I’ve been fat all my life. I have been thinking about losing weight for a long time. Probably 30 years ”. Bronson said he began losing weight in March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. Her weight loss also occurred just after the birth of her third child. Bronson has weighed nearly 400 pounds in his life, according to Men’s Health.

Bronson told Rogan that he was a “damn round ball. I was a damn meatball. ” Rogan said he and Bronson worked out together at the Onnit gym in Austin prior to filming the podcast episode.

Bronson told Rogan that she started losing weight because of her dog

Bronson told Rogan that when his dog was going to fly with him on a trip last year, they made them step on the scale to check the weight of the two. “They told me I was overweight”

Bronson told Rogan: “I was ashamed.” Rogan added: “It is unfortunate that you have to make people feel bad to start making them change. But sometimes, whether it’s because a person does that to you or because you look in the mirror and feel bad, that feeling is just reality. That’s what that feeling is. You can’t embarrass a skinny person. It only means something when it’s real. “

Rogan said: “Being overweight is something difficult to control. It is difficult to recover and that is what impresses me the most about you ”.

Bronson told Rogan that his wife embarrassed him after the birth of their son and said, “What the hell are you doing?”

Bronson said: “I started losing weight alone at home, literally during the pandemic. Just eating differently. My wife was embarrassing me. Because we have a new son. She said, ‘What the hell are you doing? You have to take care of yourself to be with us. ‘ His words hit me hard. “

Bronson added: “And not only that, I love life, but I’ve been going so fast for the last 10 years that I haven’t really enjoyed it. So this forced stoppage allowed me to really reevaluate my happiness. I’ve got everything back. To regain my health I had to lose weight. I didn’t want surgeries. I am a worker, I like hard work ”.

Rogan recently spoke with comedian Lara Beitz, who also lost a lot of weight during the coronavirus pandemic. Beitz told Rogan during an earlier April 2021 episode of the JRE podcast: “I feel so much better, I’ve had back pain since I was a teenager. I had joint pain and I thought I was going to have it for my whole life because I didn’t think it was heavy enough to affect my joints. And that pain is gone ”.

Beitz told Rogan that she lost 40 pounds. She said: “I stopped eating flour and sugar, which I have heard are also inflammatory, so that was why. I feel great.”

