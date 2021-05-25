Acting Fortuna-Díaz overflowed the chaos

The chaotic division management must go through its worst moment in all of boxing history. As we will see in this video, it is no wonder and we may fall short. It is enough to observe with perplexity, the situation in the welterweight, the lightweight, the franchise fighter and the bridge division of the WBC.

There is no doubt that the agencies lost control over the fate of their divisions and it is the needs of the promoters that drive that endless confusion that forces there to be two internships at lightweight at this time, three franchises that are not recognized. by no one, a champion in recess ready to unify, five heavyweights in a single body plus a mandatory rival created in an artificial fight, only to improve the quality of the PPV and an incongruous bridge division even in his first classification.

A story that we attend perplexed and causes both pain and laughter. Unhappily. What is left to wait? An interim, regular, or franchise belt in Mayweather vs. Logan Paul? Don’t panic if this happens.

In the video is the tutorial to understand the chaos that continues to grow in the distribution of champion belts, on demand or for those who need it. Like hot bread.