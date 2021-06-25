Actemra. EU authorizes new drug with antibodies to treat covid

Health authorities americans they have emergency authorized the use of a new antibody-associated drug to treat hospitalized sick with the cases more severe COVID.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Thursday night that it authorized the drug Actemra from Roche laboratory for hospitalized patients already treated with steroids, oxygen, and other measures against COVID.

In addition to these treatments, Roche’s drug has proven in studies which reduces the danger of death and the period of hospitalization.

Actemra does not directly attack the coronavirus but helps reduce inflammation, which drives disease. It has already been approved for Rheumatoid arthritis and other diseases.

The FDA has cleared various drugs associated with antibodies to the coronavirus, but demand has been low due to obstacles in supplying them by intravenous route in hospitals or clinics.

Health authorities have highlighted the need to create more drugs that can be given orally for COVID.

emb