Act of commemoration of the 100 years of the EU Santboiana

07/04/2021 at 8:18 PM CEST

Sport.es

The Unió Esportiva Santboiana held this Sunday, at the Estadi Baldiri Aleu, an act of commemoration to celebrate its 100 years of history and to kick off the Centennial events of the club founded in 1921.

In the act, open to the public with reduced capacity, and in which the current president of the club Miquel Martínez was obviously, have attended the president of the Generalitat Pere Aragonés, the mayor of Sant Boi de Llobregat, Lluïsa Moret, and the daughter of the founder of our club, Rosa Aleu.

“I want to value the work of the Catalan sports organizations, which have passed an endurance test during the pandemic”Aragonese declared.

Visit to the facilities

Before the celebration of the institutional act, the Aragonese president has visited the club’s facilities and has been able to attend the rugby schools meeting which has been held all morning.

This is the first act of many planned by the Santboian entity, in a special year for the entity, and which will be announced shortly.