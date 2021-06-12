ACS will distribute a flexible dividend of 1.26 euros on July 8

The proportion of rights and shares to receive in the case of choosing the first option is still pending calculation, but it will be July 23 the date on which these new shares will begin to trade on the market.

According to the information sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the construction company has decided to carry out a parallel capital reduction so that shareholders who choose cash do not see their participation in the share capital diluted.

The calendar established by the board sets June 21 as the last day on which ACS securities are traded with the right to participate in the flexible dividend and June 30 as the end of the period to request cash compensation.

The last shareholders meeting already gave a ‘green light’ to this payment, which will mean an increase of 426 million euros in the event that all shareholders opt for new shares. The dividend will be paid out of voluntary reserves, cash that now amounts to 2,542 million euros.

This operation is in line with the actions that ACS has been carrying out since 2012 and with the practice in recent years of other important listed companies, which increasingly give their shareholders the option of choosing between these two alternatives or a combination of both.

The payment in July of last year was 1.38 euros per share and the previous one was 1.45 eurosTherefore, this year’s dividend is lower than that delivered in the last two years. In 2020, the last full year, ACS earned 574 million euros, 40.3% less due to the impact that the coronavirus had on all its business units.

ACS Dividend Announced Schedule:

-June 17: Final determination of the number of free allotment rights necessary to receive a share and the final effective amount of the purchase commitment.

-June 21: Publication of the announcement of the execution of the capital increase in the Official Gazette of the Mercantile Registry (BORME) and the last day on which the shares with the right to receive the dividend are traded.

Read more

-June 22: ACS shares discount the amount of the dividend and the trading period for the free allocation rights and the deadline for requesting compensation in cash begins.

-June 30: The deadline to request compensation in cash ends.

-July 6: The trading period for the free allocation rights ends.

-July 8: Cash payment to shareholders who have requested it.

-July 23: Estimated start of the ordinary trading of the new shares on the Spanish stock exchanges.