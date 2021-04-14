ACS, Telefónica, Repsol, Enagás … securities to take advantage of the dividend yield

At the moment, it is already known what will be the dividends that Spanish companies will pay throughout the second quarter of the year and also some dates already in July. During this second quarter of the year, companies such as Inditex, which pay two dividends, one extraordinary and the other ordinary, have already confirmed that they will pay their dividends, after canceling it in 2019, Banco Santander, BBVA, Caixabank, Viscofan, Ebro Foods, Zardoya Otis, Unicaja, Liberbank, Miquel y Costas, Renta 4, Metrovacesa or Grupo San José.

July 1 is the day chosen by Endesa and Red Eléctrica to checkout, on July 6 Fluidra and CIE Automotive will do the same, Global Dominion on July 7, Applus on July 8 and Vidrala on July 14 .

But, What are the most attractive dividends? What companies offer a higher dividend yield on the Ibex 35? The highest dividend yield on the Ibex 35 is currently offered by the construction company ACS with 12.27%, followed by Telefónica with 10.69%, Repsol with 9.07%, Enagás with 8.3%, Mapfre with 8.19%, Banco Santander 7.97%, Red Eléctrica 6.57% and Endesa 6.37%, according to Infobolsa.

It should be noted that the dividend yield shows the amount of dividend that the company is expected to distribute in the current year between the share price. A high number may mean that the company’s shares have fallen sharply on the stock market while maintaining a generous dividend policy. This is the case of Mapfre, for example, since from the insurance company itself, they point out that it is the current return of your dividend above 8% is “accidental due to the stock market crash”.

In the case of ACS, for example, it has risen by 3.3% so far this year and analysts expect a dividend of up to 0.77 euros per share in June. The company led by Florentino Pérez has a flexible dividend payment system, implemented since July 2012, which allows shareholders to receive their remuneration in cash or through new company shares. ACS made two payments on account of its 2020 result, on July 6 when it paid 0.16 euros per share and on February 9 when it paid 0.452 euros. In total, he paid 0.612 euros per share.

Telefónica, for its part, is expected to pay 0.30 euros in two payments on account of its results for this year, to be paid in two tranches: in December a dividend of 0.15 euros and in June 2022 another payment of 0 , 15 euros per share. This June it will go through the cash register and pay the dividend corresponding to the year 2020, which amounts to 0.20 euros. The telecommunications operator announced in February a 25% reduction in shareholder remuneration in 2021 with the aim of gradually reducing its debt and maintaining its investment grade credit rating. Even with everything, from the company they defend that they continue to have a higher dividend than the average of their sector and that the rest of the Ibex 35.

In the case of Repsol, its payment is expected in July and will reach the figure of 0.60 euros per share, the same amount it has set for 2022 after reformulating its strategic plan last year with the aim of promoting renewables and being a company zero emissions in 2050. The Spanish oil company’s roadmap involves gradually increasing its dividend to 0.65 euros in 2023, 0.70 euros in 2024 and 0.75 euros in 2025.

In 2022, it will also carry out a share buyback plan that will allow the remuneration to be raised above one euro per share in 2025, by including the cash payment and the repurchase of securities that will involve an additional outlay of between 1,400 and 2,000 million euros. . In other words, it will allocate a total of 6,700 million to the remuneration of its shareholders.

Enagás will pay a dividend of 1,008 euros per share on July 2, which represents the second payment charged to its results for 2020. In December it already paid 0.672 euros and together with these 1,008 euros would be the amount pending payment to reach 1 , 68 euros committed for the financial year 2020. With a charge to 2021, the natural gas transport company is expected to allocate 1.72 euros to its dividend and since 2023 the company has set a minimum floor at 1.74 euros.