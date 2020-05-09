The ACS President Florentino Pérez, look back to the United States. During the shareholders meeting held this Friday, he showed his intention to hunt down a project from the infrastructure investment plan of 2 billion dollars that Donald Trump intends to approve to face the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The US Congress has yet to give the green light to this plan to modernize roads, bridges, and other essential infrastructure. If, as everything seems, it is finally approved, it will be a blessing for ACS, which already has extensive experience in the North American country. So much so that it is its first market by volume of income, with 43.4% of total sales in 2019.

But it is not the only market that the construction company is targeting and Florentino Pérez has assured that it will also look for opportunities in other markets where it is already present, such as Australia and Canada. Right now, many countries are launching different investment plans for economic recovery (Spain bets on construction).

The CEO of the construction company, Marcelino Fernández Verdes, has acknowledged that “it is still too early to estimate the impact of the pandemic,” but getting new projects in the United States will help shore up the accounts. In any case, they have a healthy financial position, with more than 12,000 million euros, adding the available cash and the various lines of credit enabled.

Shareholders also trust the company’s financial position and have approved the payment of a dividend of 630 million euros to accounts of the result of 2019. It will be distributed through the ‘scrip dividend’ system, by which they will receive 1.45 euros per title or a new share for every 25 old ones, in the event that they prefer to collect on ‘paper’. This remuneration is added to the payment of 0.449 euros per title, or one new share for every 678 old ones, which he made in February. In total, 1.99 euros per share will be paid.

STABLE ACTIVITY DESPITE COVID

ACS’s business has hardly been hurt by Covid. “In the countries where we work, we are maintaining a stable activity and the majority of projects continue to be carried out,” said Florentino Pérez. Yes you recognize certain delays in construction, especially in Spain, where the sector had to stop for two weeks by government order.

In the renewable energy business, which is carried out mainly through its subsidiary Cobra, it maintains its prospects of continuing to increase the investment that a portfolio of renewable assets of 2,700 megawatts (MW) to build in the coming years and another 6,000 MW in promotion . “We are one of the most dynamic agents in the sector,” said Pérez.

