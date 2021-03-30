ACS rises 2% after landing a new contract in the US.

hello.com

The meaning of Rocío Carrasco’s impressive tattoo

The first time we saw Rocío Carrasco’s tattoo on a television set was on July 15, when she participated as a collaborator in the program Lazos de Sangre on Spanish Television. At that moment, Boris Izaguirre, the talk show host, was interested in her styling, since she was wearing a spectacular dress from her mother, Rocío Jurado, but also because of the impressive drawing that adorned her back. “It’s fabulous, it’s the first time you’ve shown it, isn’t it?” Boris asked. “Yes, it’s a Phoenix, a friend of mine did it to me,” Rocío replied without giving more details. Now, seven months later, this tattoo has acquired great prominence thanks to the header of the documentary Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive. VIEW GALLERY The clip that precedes Rocío’s testimony about her life has not left anyone indifferent. The tattoo on her back is a statement of intent, since Rocío Jurado’s daughter feels that she has risen from her ashes like the Phoenix. According to Belén Esteban in Sálvame, Rocío would have covered a tattoo from her youth with this drawing. “The tattoo that Rocío gets on the headboard is impressive. When she meets Antonio David, she gets a tattoo and she covers it and gets that piece of tattoo, it is the Phoenix bird,” said the collaborator. VIEW GALLERY Rocío already showed her impressive tattoo before these media interventions. It was in July 2018, during a walk with her husband, Fidel Albiac, that we discovered him. At her wedding with Fidel, in September 2016, she wore a small butterfly on her back, the same one we saw in 2014 during the red carpet of the 40 main awards. VIEW GALLERY After 20 years of silence, the daughter of Rocío Jurado and Pedro Carrasco has spoken of the ordeal she has experienced in recent decades: her stormy marriage to Antonio David Flores and her traumatic divorce; his relationship with his children, Rocío and David Flores; the psychological problems derived from all this, and his attempt to kill himself. “I owe it to my family, which is a different family than blood”, were the first words of Rocío Carrasco in the documentary broadcast by Telecinco. “I have not verbalized many things for a long time. Now I can do it. I have reached rock bottom and I realized that I could no longer continue,” he added.