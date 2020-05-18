ACS has suffered the impact of the coronavirus in the first quarter of the year in its subsidiaries Abertis and Clece but it has managed to limit the effects of the pandemic on its accounts thanks to its geographic diversification, which has allowed the Spanish construction company raise your income until March by 3.1%.

Waiting for what happens in the second quarter, the one with the greatest impact of the coronavirus, waiting for the world economic recovery from July, the figure of the increase in income points to the holding company that presides Florentino Pérez will break all records and beat the 40,000 million euros of turnover at the end of the year.

It would be a milestone for the company, which would make it the fourth listed company Spain to reach that figure. Just the Santander Bank, with 56,785 million revenue in 2019, Repsol, which invoiced 49,328 million, and Telefónica, with 48,422 million, have exceeded that bar.

In 2019, ACS recorded revenues of € 39,049 million. To reach the 40,000 million barrier, the construction company would have to increase its turnover this year by 2.5%. In the first quarter, the group has increased its revenue by 3.1% compared to March last year, to 9,533 million.

Based on what happened in the first quarter, and that the containment measures in the countries in which it operates have continued in this second quarter, it will be more difficult for ACS to achieve another of its objectives: exceed 1,000 million euros profit.

ACS closed 2019 with a profit of 962 million, 5% more than in 2018. To overcome that profit bar, it would have to raise them by 4%. However, in the first quarter the lower contribution of Abertis and Clece have reduced their profit by 28%, to 201 million. In addition, Abertis has left the distribution of 50% of the dividend in the air until deciding at the end of the year.

Iberdrola

Another of the companies that could join the ‘40 billion club’ this year is Iberdrola. The electricity that presides Ignacio Galán closed 2019 with a turnover of 36,438 million. You therefore need to shoot your income by almost 10%, something that will be difficult without extraordinary since last year it grew a little more than 3%. In addition, in the first quarter of the year the electricity he has reduced its turnover by 7%, up to 949 million euros, due to the effects of the coronavirus.