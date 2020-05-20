The rating agency Standard and Poor’s “S&P” keeps ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A., and its German subsidiary Hochtief with a long-term corporate credit rating of BBB and short-term A-2.

The arguments highlighted by this rating agency to maintain the rating recognize ACS, led by Florentino Pérez, as one of the The world’s largest international construction companies, which should withstand the recession in 2020 as a result of COVID-19.

S&P predicts in its valuation a decrease in revenues of between 10% and 15% in 2020, which will lead to cash flow from operations (FFO) falling during 2020 and then recover.

Thus, the stable perspective reflects that the progressive recovery of Macroeconomic environment in the second part of 2020 and in 2021 it should maintain the ratio of FFO to debt of ACS comfortably above 30% in 2021, which is in line with current ratings.

The Group’s strong order book, wide geographic diversity and positive prospects for building civil infrastructure they should support, according to S&P, the operational performance of ACS, and support it during the current crisis.

Furthermore, S&P considers in its assessment that ACS’s commitment to maintain a financial policy Conservative is positive for the outlook on your ratings.

ACS, which presented quarterly results just a few days ago, has increased its turnover in the first quarter of the year 3.1% compared to 2019, up to 9.553 million euros, despite the impact of the coronavirus and the state of alarm decreed by the Government on March 15, as reported by the company on Thursday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).