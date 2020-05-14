ACS has increased its turnover in the first quarter of the year 3.1% compared to 2019, up to 9,553 million euros, despite the impact of the coronavirus and the state of alarm decreed by the Government on March 15, according to what the company has communicated this Thursday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

The construction company chaired by Florentino Pérez It has managed to save revenues in this first quarter, although the pandemic has had an impact on the group’s net profit and EBITDA, mainly in Abertis and Clece, its subsidiary of services such as cleaning and maintenance.

According to the construction company, the decree of a state of alarm and the confinement of the population in most of the countries where it operates have hit the accounts of Abertis, which has reduced its contribution to the net profit of the parent company by 40.4 million euros and by ebitda, by 50.5 million. “As these restrictions are lifted traffic will gradually recover », ensures the company.

Regarding Clece, the impact on the accounts is less. The closure of businesses such as school or leisure centers have paralyzed or reduced the company’s cleaning and maintenance activities, affecting net profit by 10.3 million. Again, it will be a temporary effect that will remit when these businesses are opened.

Benefit

With these impacts, ACS’s net profit for the quarter stood at 201 million euros, 28% less than in the same period in 2019. «Without considering these impacts, net profit remains at the same levels as the previous year, confirming the solidity and diversification of the Group’s businesses, ”explains the construction company in a note. Ebitda has fallen 8% due to the effect also of Abertis and Clece.

The construction division, unaware of the pandemic, has registered an increase in revenues of 5.8%, supported by the good performance of the Turner subsidiary in the United States, which improves its turnover by 20% in the quarter. The weight of the Spanish market in this division is 4.3% -13% at Group level.

At the last Shareholders’ Meeting of the company, Pérez highlighted the company’s liquidity, 12,000 million, and the portfolio of works, more than 70,000 million, as ACS pillars to give reassurance about the future of the construction company. At the end of March, the portfolio stood at 73,196 million euros, 1.2% more, not counting the negative effect of the currencies. In addition, the construction company’s debt is 2,374 million euros, 0.8 times the annualized ebitda.