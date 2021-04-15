ACS hires Société Générale to advise on the Autostrade offer, according to sources

hello.com

The 4 mistakes in your diet that make you age faster

Maintaining a beautiful and firm skin is possible thanks to 360º approaches in which not only cosmetics matter, although they help a lot, since new beauty trends emerge every day with which to reinforce anti-aging rituals and that make a difference in the long term. Facial gymnastics, for example, is emerging as an effective non-invasive method with which to sculpt contours, gain definition and even imitate the effect of aesthetic fillers. Leading an active lifestyle, protecting yourself against the damage caused by the sun’s rays and other external factors, and even working to reduce stress levels are other tricks with which to put the passage of time on your part. An antiaging strategy in which diet also plays a fundamental role, especially if you prepare your recipes with foods that could accelerate the rate at which you age. Next, discover what are the 4 mistakes of your diet that conspire against you without you knowing it. VIEW GALLERY -Spring Superserums: know the cosmetics that will transform your skin 1. You abuse sugar It will be difficult for those with a sweet tooth to accept this reality but, according to Dr. Nichollas Perricone, the sweetest foods not only make you fat … they are also guilty of accelerating aging: “Sugar is the main responsible for glycation, the process by which sugar molecules adhere to collagen fibers and causes them to lose elasticity,” explains the dermatology expert and author of the anti-aging diet. baptized with his name. Dr. Paula Rosso, a nutrition specialist at the Lajo Plaza Medical Center, also points out that she is responsible for unexpected acne processes: “Sugar favors skin inflammation and can cause acne breakouts in some people – and at any age. it can only be seen by stopping sugary foods “. As a warning, Dr. Rosso adds that in the case of “sweeteners their effects are less proven, but they are known to be more artificial and can obviously also damage the skin. In many cases they also cause a rebound effect that increases the desire to consume carbohydrates “, such as aspartame, for example. The good news is that chocolate is not only allowed, it is also good if you control the portions and choose a variety without milk, without added sugar and in its purest form. The reason is that it has great antioxidant power that fights free radical damage, intervenes in the fixation of calcium in the body and even regulates blood sugar levels. VIEW GALLERY 2. You are passionate about pasta Italian gastronomy is a delicious wild card when preparing any meal, however, it is not advisable to abuse it either: “Its high glycemic index is largely responsible for glycation. The same happens with others like white bread or corn flakes, “reveals Dr. Perricone. As an alternative to white flours, the whole version not only fights the glycation process, it is also healthier for the digestive system. Of course, Moncho López, an expert at Levaduramadre Natural Bakery, warns of the importance of reading the label well: “Many of the breads that seem integral to us, or even sell us as such, really are not. from refined white flour to which a small percentage of bran is added, around 1%, to give it a whole grain appearance “. 3. You do not resist coffee If you are one of those who assure that “without a coffee I am not a person”, Dr. Nichollas Perricone also points out it as an enemy in skin care: “Although an essential part of the daily breakfast, it is It has been shown that its intake increases the levels of cortisol, the ‘stress hormone’, which produces an increase in insulin, greater cellular inflammation and an alteration of the skin barrier that, as a consequence, can cause hypersensitivity or blemish processes “. As an alternative, green tea is rich in antioxidants, has a stimulating effect thanks to its theine content and, as an added value, it is a great ally when it comes to breaking down fats. VIEW GALLERY -Vitamin C: day or night? This is how your results are enhanced 4. You don’t take care of what you drink Finally, in addition to solids, liquid foods also boycott your skin and Dr. Perricone focuses on juices: “In a natural fruit, although it may contain a lot Sugar is well metabolized due to its high fiber content. On the other hand, in a juice the juice is ingested, but not the fiber. This reduces the correct metabolization and produces glycation peaks “. Furthermore, alcohol is another dangerous factor with the exception of wine, which, when drunk in moderation, is beneficial thanks to the antioxidant power of its polyphenols: “Alcohol metabolites, molecules known as aldehydes, damage the plasma membrane, producing an inflammatory reaction in cells. The only alcohol that falls off the list is wine, and rarely. “