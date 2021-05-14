ACS earns 195 million euros until March and will distribute a flexible dividend in July

ACS earns 195 million euros and will distribute a flexible dividend in July

ACS, the construction company chaired by Florentino Pérez, declared yesterday after the market closed a net profit of 195 million euros during the first three months of 2021, 3.8% more than the same period last year (188 million euros), impacted by the pandemic.

Without considering Abertis, the net profit at the end of the period reached 201 million euros, 8.5% more than in the comparable period. “The positive evolution of non-ordinary financial results compared to the negative impact in the comparable period, as well as the recovery of the Services area that was strongly affected since the beginning of the pandemic, support the growth of net profit.”

However, Sales fell to 6,389 million and Ebitda (329 million), 10.6% and 4.3%, respectively. “The distribution of sales by geographical areas shows the diversification of the group’s sources of income, where North America represents 60% of sales, Asia Pacific 22%, Europe 17% of which Spain is 11%, and the rest 6% “.

The cut in sales, according to the company’s statement, is due “to the impact of the exchange rate, as a result of the depreciation of local currencies against the euro. Activities have generally performed well during the first quarter of the year. The drop in production compared to the comparable period is mainly due to the North American market where the first quarter of 2020 did not yet reflect the impact of the pandemic. “

As for the earnings per share of ACS, it stands at 0.68 euros compared to the previous 0.62, which implies an increase of more than 9%. Operating profit (EBIT) stood at 205 million, 7.9% lower than the previous year and with a slight increase in margins over sales. Also affected by the lower contribution of Abertis; Without this impact, Ebit decreased 3.1% compared to the comparable period.

Read more

On the other hand, the order book as of March 2021 stands at 62,957 million euros, 3.1% higher than last year. Adjusted for the currency effect, the group’s total portfolio grew by 1.8% compared to the previous year.

The group maintains a net debt position on the balance sheet of € 3,691 million at the end of March 2021.

Management changes and acquisitions

On the other hand, VozPópuli points out, the most delicate matter of the last shareholders meeting of the construction company was the vote on the annual report on the remuneration of the directors. A point that received a rejection of 34% and an abstention of 9.5%.

In addition, the one who will be president of Real Madrid until 2025, in just a few days he closed the fronts he had open. With a net worth of 2,100 million dollars, according to Forbes, Florentino Pérez has relieved the CEO of his company ACS, one of the most powerful construction companies in Spain, after 22 years in office.

According to Voz Pópuli, Florentino lost confidence in Marcelino Fernández Verdes when he considered him the main person responsible for the heavy losses of 1,000 million euros caused by investments in the Middle East through the Australian subsidiary Cimic, chaired by the former CEO of ACS.

The statement states “Marcelino Fernández Verdes expressed his desire not to continue as CEO of the company and declined to stand for re-election as director of the company.

company at the General Shareholders’ Meeting held on May 7, 2021 “.

On May 7, 2021, the ACS General Shareholders’ Meeting approved the renewal of the independent directors Carmen Fernández Rozado and José Eladio Seco Domínguez.

In addition, to transform ACS’s traditional business model, the Madrid-born closed the sale of its industrial division (Cobra) to the French giant Vinci. “ACS will receive a minimum of 4,930 million and a maximum of 4,980 million euros. This payment consists of a fixed payment of 4,200 million euros and an additional payment of a minimum of 730 million and a maximum of 780 million euros”, is detailed in the report submitted to the CNMV.

As if that were not enough, the CIMIC group closed the sale (in December 2020) of a 50% stake in the share capital of Thiess, to funds advised by Elliott, with CIMIC retaining the other 50% of the share capital and exercising control company set