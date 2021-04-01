ACS closes the sale of Cobra to Vinci and dismisses Marcelino Fernández as CEO

The acquisition includes most of the contracting business of the industrial services division, eight concession projects under development or under construction, mainly electricity transmission, and ACS’s renewables platform.

ACS will retain mainly in its possession the renewable assets grouped under the Zero-e banner and fifteen concessions whose segregation process will take place before the execution of the sale

Vinci and ACS will also form a joint venture to which will be added all the renewable assets developed by the industrial division that is the object of the operation during the next eight and a half years, both companies said. Vinci will have a 51% stake in the joint venture, while ACS will own the remaining 49%.

As is customary in this type of transaction, its execution is conditioned, as a suspensive condition, on obtaining all the necessary authorizations, particularly in competition matters.

The news is known a day after communicating that the CEO of ACS, Marcelino Fernández Verdes, will leave his position, which he has held since his appointment in May 2017. However, Fernández will continue to be CEO of the German subsidiary Hochtief and chairman of Abertis, as well as responsible for the new investments that ACS will carry out with the product of the divestment of the industrial group.

ACS has indicated that, in the context of the restructuring of the group and in the meeting of its board of directors held today, Fernández has expressed his willingness not to continue as CEO of the company. The market considers that the president of the Spanish construction company and concessionaire Florentino Pérez announces this decision after the poor results in the group’s Australian subsidiary, Cimic.

Fernández’s remuneration increased by 1.7% in 2020, to exceed 4.5 million euros, of which 2.15 million corresponded to fixed remuneration and almost 2.4 million to contributions to long-term savings systems . So, Fernández Verdes did not receive variable remuneration and ‘stock-option’ in 2020 depending on the objectives of the company.