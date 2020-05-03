On the last 25th, the Secretary of Health of the Municipality of São Paulo, Edson Aparecido, received in his office two important representatives of the Brazilian acrylic sector, Gabi Dias, Director of the Cristal & Cores Company and Wendel Souza, Director of the Unigel – Indústria Group. Chemistry. The meeting, brokered by Councilman Rodrigo Goulart, was to settle the final details of the donation of the 5,000 acrylic tubing domes that will be distributed to reference hospitals in the fight against Coronavirus across the country. The meeting was attended by video conference of Mayor Bruno Covas and Secretary of Tourism Orlando Faria.

As explained by Gabi Dias, “the dome is to help when intubating the patient. It will increase the protection of the medical team during the procedure avoiding contact with any droplets of saliva, and in this way, reduce the spread of the virus among the agents of health”.

Of the five thousand tubing domes, fifteen hundred will be made available for the city of São Paulo. According to the Secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido, “the amount will be enough to place one in each ICU bed, in the 10 reference hospitals in the capital”.

The first donations were made to the Parelheiros Municipal Hospital and to the Southern Regional Health Coordination. After proving the efficiency and the need for more units, Rodrigo Goulart, Gabi Dias and Wendel Souza decided to expand the action, inviting more entrepreneurs and providers service in the acrylics sector.

Unigel, the only raw material manufacturer in the country, made 25 tons of methacrylate available for the production of the domes. In addition to Cristal & Cores, other companies joined the action, Castcril (SP), Central do Acrílico (SP), Dacril (RJ) and Acrimax (CE).

The idea of ​​tubing domes came up a few months ago, in Asia, during the pandemic, and is already being successfully reproduced here in Brazil.

