Acosta’s new exhibition in Germany

He will win the Moto3 street title. He is not only the best rookie in history, no, he is the best driver of all time at the start of his sports career. The Murcian Pedro Acosta (KTM), also called the ‘Mazarrón shark’, has returned to star in an impressive career in the Grand Prix of Germany after three rare grands prix, in which he has learned that this is very tough, finishing eighth twice (France and Italy) and seventh in Barcelona. Today, at the beautiful Sachsenring circuit, Acosta has won, again, on the last lap and increases his distance in the Drivers’ World Championship ahead of Sergio García (Gas-Gas), who he leads by 55 points (more than two wins).

Acosta, who started at the age of 16 with a second place in Qatar in the first race of his life in the Moto3 World Championship, won in Doha, Portugal and Jerez. Then he had three rare races, in which he was always in front, but could not finish on the podium and today, starting, again, from far behind (13th, fifth row), he has come back to the top, until being the leader, in the first four laps of a race scheduled at 27.

The grand prize had many incidents in which the young man from Mazarrón was never involved, who he ran again with enormous intelligence. In the end, off the hook Sergio garcia by a push from the young man Jeremy Alcoba, Acosta played a new one-on-one with the Italian Dennis Foggia (Honda) and won him again almost over the finish line

“It was a very tough race, many, because 27 laps here are very difficult & rdquor;Acosta commented before the microphone of Dorna TV. “It was, without a doubt, the toughest victory of this year and, therefore, the best. We have regained confidence after three great prizes off the podium and it was celebrated to see the whole team happy, especially Aki Ajo, head of my ‘team’, and my friend and coach Paco Marble, to whom I always dedicate my triumphs. Well, everyone, everyone, including my family, who doesn’t stop helping me & rdquor ;.

Later, Acosta explained before the microphone of Izaskun Ruiz, from DAZN, that he was “very grateful & rdquor; to the australian Jack Miller With whom he has trained hard in the last week “because he has taught me to know when to brake, which made the last laps very difficult for me & rdquor ;.