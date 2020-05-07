The Automobile Club de l’Ouest and IMSA have announced, this Thursday, the technical details of the new category that results from the merger of the WEC and the American championship, the LMDh.

What is the LMDh platform?

LMDhs are common cars created by ACO and IMSA and can run in both WEC and IMSA. LMDhs are based on a limited-cost car that will have the same backbone as next-generation LMP2 cars. Only manufacturers associated with one of the four chassis builders can homologate an LMDh car

The manufacturer’s brand will appear on the cars and the chassis will be stylized, they will have a manufacturer’s engine, a common hybrid system for the rear tires and a minimum approval period of five years.

The bases of the regulation are the following points that, according to the Daily Sports Car website, were transferred last week to more than a dozen motorists and manufacturers who are interested in competing in the new category:

The minimum weight of the cars has been increased to 1,039 kilos, which means a greater weight than the LMP2. The output power will be a maximum of 500 kilowatts or 670 horsepower for the internal combustion engine. Manufacturers will be able to stylize the chassis and will also be able to use their own engine. Unique tire supplier. The level of the cars will be balanced with a Performance Balance similar to that found in the WEC.

Hybrid LMD cars and hypercars will participate in the category. ACO and IMSA make it clear that the objective remains to have these LMDhs running since 2022. “However, these deadlines need to be reviewed with key manufacturers, chassis builders and suppliers in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic to decide if delays need to be delayed “both organizations assure in the joint communiqué published.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.