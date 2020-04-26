ACO and IMSA are working against the clock to have the LMDh category rules ready in the coming days. The idea is to be able to announce them in the first week of May so that the teams have enough time to prepare.

“At Daytona we said we wanted to announce something. Now we are in a position to announce something,” said Gerard Neveu, WEC director.

Time is running short. The new category should be ready to compete in the Daytona 24 Hours of February 2021 – if the IMSA adopts these rules for that year – or in the Sebring 1000 Miles in March 2021.

In fact, it would have been impossible for the category to have been ready for the 2020-2021 season as intended. The coronavirus, by forcing the 24-hour Le Mans to be postponed to September – or perhaps even later – and the 20-21 season has become the 2021 season, which leaves some margin.

Remember that this category is inspired by the DPi category of IMSA, using LMP2 chassis. There are only four builders qualified to build LMP2 chassis: Oreca, Ligier, Dallara and Multimatic.

Despite the ‘coronavirus’, the two organizations have worked electronically and have also had conversations with different teams and builders, so that now the job of ‘polishing’ the standards remains. The idea is to present the framework regulation and have an extra time to qualify some detail later if necessary, because the draft of the standards is known to both the chassis builders and the big builders who have expressed interest in the category.

Although it may seem surprising, several builders are considering the possibility of using a ‘external and shared’ chassis for their project. The objective is to reduce the costs of the category as much as possible.

