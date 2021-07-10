Achraf’s representative does not close the door to Real Madrid

07/10/2021 at 10:55 AM CEST

Jesus Burgos

A little less than a week ago, the signing of Achraf Hakimi by Paris Saint-Germain from Inter Milan was confirmed. The Moroccan side signed for the next five seasons and left 70 million euros in the coffers of the Italian club. In this way, it has become one of the additions to the transfer market this summer. He went to talk about this on the Onda Cero program ‘El Transistor’, Alejandro Camano, representative of Achraf hakimi. And he left statements about the signing of the Moroccan by PSG, the possible return of Hakimi to Real Madrid, the clubs interested in the side this summer or the arrival of Sergio Ramos to Paris.

The footballer’s agent recognizes something that everyone knew: “Real Madrid had the right of first refusal.” Size admitted that in the head of Achraf The white club is still there and they had that option until the operation between PSG and Inter Milan finally took place. “Real Madrid had the right of first refusal until PSG and Inter said that the operation was going to take place”he explained. In addition, the representative of the side did not hide that they are reserved “the illusion and the dream of Achraf returning to Real Madrid because He was born in Madrid, grew up in Madrid and as a final goal, one day, he would like to play for Real Madrid“he declared.

For his part, I also talk about some clubs that were behind Achraf hakimi during this last summer, where he has finally decided on Paris. Size He recognized that in addition to the French, Chelsea was also interested in the white youth squad, “andl Chelsea also bid for Achraf. That he was champion of Europe maybe put him back “he explained.

Alejandro Camano also had words about two figures from Paris Saint-Germain. The representative spoke about Kylian Mbappé and, the newcomer, Sergio Ramos. Size I declare that “PSG says that Mbappé is not going to move from there, but in football you never know what will happen. If he stays it will be wonderful, if not, the world will not end”. While he is happy for the arrival of Ramos to Paris, with whom Hakimi He already shared a dressing room at Real Madrid. “We were very happy with the arrival of Sergio Ramos”, recognized the representative of the Moroccan.