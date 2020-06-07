Life at La Masia opens many doors for you. In the case of Mateu Morey, that of Borussia Dortmund. The 20-year-old former FC Barcelona and RCD Mallorca veteran has already made his debut in the Bundesliga with the first team, and told ‘El Larguero’ that it was he who decided “not to renew with Barça, he believed that Dortmund was the best option to grow and because I believed I had more opportunities to get to professional football & rdquor ;, but also He admitted that he is where he is “thanks to Barça & rdquor;.

The jiven footballer also mentioned some of his teammates led by Lucien Favre. One of them, Achraf Hakimi, who is playing a good role in Germany and is crying out for his return to wear the Madrid shirt.

Achraf is a great player and this season he has been able to corroborate it in Dortmund. We have not talked about his return to Real Madrid, but I would not be surprised if they call him at the level he is giving. He is qualified to have a place in the eleven of Madrid& rdquor ;, Morey said.

Another of the teammates who are dazzling the world is Erling Haaland, a born scorer who has returned the illusion to the fans of Signal Iduna Park.

“Haaland is just as good as it looks on TV& rdquor ;, Morey commented. “I am very happy and grateful to train and play day by day with players like Haaland. He is a fashionable player who will give a lot to talk about in the future& rdquor ;.

For now, the player confesses “happy & rdquor; in Dortmund, and comments that “you never know what the future holds for us. Soccer goes a thousand times & rdquor ;.