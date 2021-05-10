Achraf Hakimi gets wet for Palestine on Twitter

05/10/2021 at 7:53 PM CEST

EFE

The Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi did not want to remain silent in the face of the recent events in JerusalemThis is especially true after the Israeli police burst into the Al Aqsa mosque last Saturday night, which has caused great outrage in the Arab world.

The Inter Milan defender, formerly of Real Madrid, got wet on his Twitter account (with 466,000 followers) by simply typing the hashtag #FreePalestine, along with the broken heart emoticons and hands joined in a position to pray.

Eight hours later, Hakimi’s message had almost 9,000 retweets and more than 24,000 “likes”, and many Internet users applauded the Moroccan’s gesture while comparing it with the silence of Liverpool’s Egyptian international Mohamed Salah, who happens to be the most famous Arab footballer in the world.

The Palestinian question is one of the most sensitive in the entire Arab world, regardless of the positions of their governments, and the different wars or incidents with Israel usually arouse great popular solidarity, spurred on by the coverage given by the numerous televisions that today have a following throughout the Arab world.