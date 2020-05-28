Thepain, swelling, and functional impairment of the achilles tendonThey are common symptoms in sports and in everyday life. Pain can be experienced for example when walking and driving, but also after training or competing. “These discomforts usually appear without having received any previous trauma.localized severe painon the achilles tendon, which can last a few hours. If so, you may have oneAchilles Tendinopathy or Achilles Tendon“, affirms the general secretary of the Council of Colleges of Physiotherapists of Spain, José Casaña.

To be sure, it indicates that we must go to the doctor, who will issue a report. However, review thatphysiotherapy diagnosis is “complementary and essential”to control the correct evolution of the injury during the treatment they provide.

The also director of the Physiotherapy department of the University of Valencia acknowledges thatInjuries to this tendon are usually quite frequent among sportsmen., especially in those that involve actions with repetitive impacts, braking, or changes of direction; such as soccer, volleyball, basketball, racket sports, or some athletics specialties. “During the run and the jump, the Achilles tendon can support 6 to 12 times the body weight, being one of the main pathological stimuli that cause the injury,” he says.

Specifically, the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons explains thata tendon is a tape of tissue that connects a muscle to a boneand, in the specific case of the Achilles tendon, he mentions that it runs through the back of the lower leg and connects the calf muscle with the heel bone. “It facilitates walking helping to lift the heel off the ground,” stresses the scientific entity.

In turn, he remarks thatphysical therapy is an important component of the healing processat the moment in which an injury arises in the aforementioned tendon, since “it involves exercises that strengthen the muscles and improve the range of motion of the foot and ankle,” he points out.

From the Mayo Clinic in the United States, they point out that injuries to the Achilles tendon tend to be more frequent in men, and as they gain years, apart from flat feet or being overweight that can favor this type of injury, among other risk factors. .

Prevention

When it comes to preventing this injury, Professor Dr. Casaña highlights theimportance of prior and progressive warm-up to the performance of any activity, as well as regularity in training, so as to ensure a basic physical condition to be able to carry out the activity, apart from undertaking what is known as an ‘invisible training’, that is, visiting the physical therapist from time to time, performing always a correct rest, as well as an adequate diet, as is usual among professional athletes.

On the other hand, Professor Dr. Casaña details that tendon injuries can be grouped based on two criteria: the nature of the onset, which can be traumatic or overuse; and on the other hand, according to the elapsed evolution time (acute, subacute and chronic tendinopathy also known as tendinosis).

So,the most acute injury to the achilles tendon is a ruptured tendon, as he points out, and this is usually suffered by young people from the age of 35, and especially in sports disciplines such as paddle tennis, tennis, or soccer, where from standing you go directly to sudden action. “When the tendon is severely ruptured, it must generally be operated on. Once the repair is done, up to 6 months of conservative physiotherapy treatment will be necessary,” said Casaña.

In this treatment, as he stresses, the important thing isensure tendon healing after surgery, for which you will work with him little by little, following an adaptation training, and trying to dose the load he receives; guaranteeing in this way the correct transmission of force from the muscle to the bone. Afterward, hydrotherapy, general strengthening exercises, as well as walking exercises may be helpful, in the judgment of the physical therapist.

On the other hand, the general secretary of the Council of Colleges of Physiotherapists of Spain points out that chronic injuries to the achilles tendon would also be found, those in which it loses its functionality as a consequence of the degeneration in its tissues, and which are more frequent among older people. “The tendon fails to break but loses its original structure and composition, limiting itself to the point that when you finish training you feel pain. One of the most classic is bursitis or tendinopathy in the retrocalcaneas, an inflammation between the tendon and the bone, “explains the professor at the University of Valencia.

It also notes thatthere are techniques aimed at the treatment of chronic tendinopathies, one of the most widely used being intracutaneous percutaneous electrolysis, which can help in the regeneration of damaged collagen fibers, especially useful in high-performance athletes, always accompanied after therapeutic physical exercise.

In the case of tendinopathies, when pain appears after training, the important thing isget cold because, according to Casaña, it has two advantages: “It helps reduce inflammation and also has an analgesic effect. The application will be two three times with a duration of about 5-7 minutes.”

To functionally recover the achilles tendon, remember that you can also use techniques such as electrotherapy, massage therapy, and therapeutic exercises for muscular strength, power, motor control, as well as stretches that increase joint mobility of the ankle, among others.

