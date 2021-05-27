achieves joint custody of their children

“There was a significant change in the custody agreements based on an extremely detailed decision made by the judge. Brad was just trying to spend more time with his children and it has become clear that she has done everything possible to avoid it. This trial lasted several months and there were a lot of witnesses, experts, therapists and others who have been with and around the children, and the decision was based on this, ”a source told Page Six.

According to today’s plaintiff, Jolie’s children also asked her questions about her favorite movies. (Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock)

Another source close to the issue mentioned that Angelina is not happy with the decision, but she must abide by it. “Joint custody is not the issue that Angelina opposes, there were other issues of concern, but the court proceedings are closed and sealed,” said the insider.

On the other hand, it transpired that Jolie tried to dismiss the private judge who ruled on the case because, in the opinion of the actress’s legal defense, he did not take into account the experiences, desires and needs of minors, which would violate a State legal code that allows minors between the ages of 14 and 17 to testify.