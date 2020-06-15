The health emergency caused a collapse in the sale of smartphones, which inevitably would accept the business and the market position of large brands such as Apple, Samsung and Huawei.

Before the pandemic exploded around the world, the smartphone market was not expected to drop below the levels recorded in 2013.

The collapse in sales

However, with the declaration of the international health emergency, this scenario became a reality.

This was stated by Canalys in its report on the first quarter released almost parallel to Apple’s financial results.

According to the conclusions of this report, smartphone sales fell 13 percent between January and March 2020, when placed on the market 272 million devices of all brands, something not seen since the third quarter of 2013, when they were reported 277 million, according to data projected in Statista.

This was resented by the main manufacturers and vendors in the sector. While Samsung remains the leader by selling 59.6 million smartphones, it had a 17 percent drop; Huawei-like case that continues to close the gap by selling 49 million devices, but also registered a contraction of 17 percent; Apple resisted much better, as it sold 37.1 million iPhone, falling 8 percent, its problem is that it is still far from South Korea and Chinese technology.

Huawei beats Samsung

With these figures it was predictable that the positions within the market share will change and although the great changes were expected to come from the last positions, now everything seems to indicate that this segment has a new leader.

At least the latest annotations reported by Counterpoint Research, to the Gizmochina media, indicate that last April, Huawei would have taken 19 percent of the smartphone market, surpassing, albeit slightly, 17 percent with which Samsung stays.

These forecasts were already seen since the beginning of last May, when the results of the first quarter were published and it was indicated that Huawei already surpassed Samsung in various markets such as Spain, even though the Chinese manufacturer has launched its latest devices without Google’s support.

Does Huawei’s strategy work?

For several months, Huawei has implemented a strategy to respond to the veto that it has suffered in the United States for about 2 years.

The brand has opted to develop its own ecosystem, with services, applications and other platforms that allow it to supplant those launched by Google in much of the world. An example of this is Petal Search, its new integrated search engine that has been developed by Microsoft.

Additionally, the firm has made a particularly aggressive pricing strategy that, given the current situation and consumer sensitivity, seems to be working.

What remains to be seen is the firm’s ability to maintain this leadership position dictated by Counterpoint Research, more at a time that is decisive especially for the durable goods categories.

