Last year, just at the end of the summer, WWE was involved in one of the biggest controversies it had in recent years, even one of the biggest in its history. A single merchandising shirt unleashed an explosion of anger at an NXT superstar, at the time named Jordan Myles. The WWE company was accused of racism when creating this wrestler’s shirt.

Jordan Myles released many messages accusing Vince McMahon’s company. The first message he sent was in a video on his Twitter account stating that “WWE doesn’t care about people of color.” After several weeks of not knowing what will happen to Myles, this made officer who left the company. He did it in another video where he looked very angry with what happened.

Several months later he regrets his accusations

Two months after announcing his abandonment of WWE, Ach made his retirement from professional wrestling official. However, several months later, he was interviewed on the Submission Squad Podcast to find out what really happened in that incident. Ach acknowledged that he regrets calling the WWE racist. He thinks he would have liked to handle the situation differently and that he would not publish any of the videos where he denounced WWE for racism. These were his words:

¨I always give my best to be a better person and be positive. I have been attacked by people everywhere, all angles, cities, states telling me that I was wrong. The truth hurt me a lot, it touched my heart. And to be honest, I would have liked to do things differently. I would have liked to turn off my phone and let everything die over time. But being so pissed off and thinking that no one listens to me, I thought I was going to tell something to all those who suffer this kind of thing, tell them my point of view, trying to be heard. I would have picked up the phone and thought “DON’T LISTEN!” At the time, I thought that was not me. I would let it all happen over time. But as I said I was very pissed off, I felt ignored. Besides everyone was attacking me. That is why I acted that way. ¨

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.