AceStream for Android, what it is and how to install the app to watch streaming videos

If you ever wanted play a streaming video outside of the most popular platforms –Like YouTube, Netflix or Prime Video–, you may have found the need to use something called AceStream.

If you are not very familiar with this system, but you find yourself in the situation of having to use it in order to watch a video over the internet, let’s explain what is Ace Stream and what is this tool for which, by the way, has its own Android application.

What is Ace Stream and what is it for?

Ace Stream is a multimedia platform, something similar to what Kodi could be. The difference is that AceStream is based on P2P or peer to peer technology, so that the content is transmitted directly between users. For this, the Bittorrent technology.

Ace Stream’s primary use is as broadcast live events or content via Internet. For this, since the protocol acts as a server and a client at the same time, users who play a video using Ace Stream, are also downloading the content of other peers, and uploading it so that other members of the network can access it.

Taking this into account, it can be deduced that, the more users using the service, the better the quality of the broadcasts.

On top of that, Ace Stream puts out his chest from being able to deliver far superior video and audio quality to that of platforms such as YouTube, with a level of video quality up to ten times better thanks to P2P technology.

It is worth noting that Ace Stream is a totally legal and safe program, which can be used for a multitude of purposes. For example, it is possible to use it to broadcast local content to other devices in our family unit and access them from anywhere.

However, in recent years the use of Ace Stream for the consumption of content protected by copyright, such as movies, series or sporting events. In that sense, use Ace Stream to watch football online It has become a common practice, but it is still illegal.

AceStream versions and how to install on Android step by step

Ace Stream has several different versions available. Most common install the Ace Stream service on our computer, and subsequently install browser extension that allows you to reproduce the content online.

It’s very important download Ace Stream only from the official website of the project, since in recent years there have been hacks and scams posing as Ace Stream to infect users’ devices.

If you download Ace stream From the link that we provide under these lines, you will not have any problem and you can be sure that the application is original.

That is in the case of Windows. On Android, there is also a version of Ace Stream available to be downloaded on Google Play.

The Android application enables us the possibility of play video and audio that is hosted on the network, as long as we have the exact direction, or whoever is on a remote device.

Ace Stream for Android has its own video player, capable of opening multimedia files of various different formats, as well as play content on the internet using the most used protocols, and without the need to install codecs or third-party add-ons.

Besides that, there is also a Ace Stream app to watch live TV. Its name is Ace Stream Live TV, and it is a utility intended for use on Android TV or Android TV Box devices.

The app, yes, does not include TV channels or video sources, but these must be added from services OTT or IPTV.

