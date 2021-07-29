Acerinox increases its profit to 203 million in its best half since 2007

Acerinox has presented this Thursday its results for the first half of the year in which it has registered a net profit of 203 million euros, which is its best quarter since 2007 according to the figures.

Specifically, the company achieved a profit of 78 million in the first quarter and 125 million in the second, according to the accounts sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

In the first half of the year, the steel group recorded a gross operating profit (ebitda) of 378 million euros, 130% more than a year earlier, while the turnover for the semester amounted to 3,066 million euros, 32% higher, thanks to the good evolution both in volumes and prices.

For its part, the group’s total productions, which improved both in the stainless steel division (28% more) and in the high-performance alloys division (6%), increased by 29%, compared to the same period in 2020, until reaching 1,343,946 tons. Net financial debt totaled 838 million euros, 66 million more than at the end of 2020, due to the increase in working capital (253 million euros) and the payment of the dividend (135 million euros), however, Acerinox expects to reduce it thanks to cash generation in future quarters.

Regarding your forecasts, the entity has improved perspectives since the improvement started in the summer of 2020 has been maintained during the second quarter. In fact, given the good situation of demand and the greater visibility that its order book allows, the company estimates that the third quarter’s ebitda will be better than in the second quarter, both in the stainless steel and high-performance alloys divisions.

In addition, according to ., the company is launching a line of sustainable stainless steel products that it hopes will have a very favorable reception in sectors such as household appliances, automobiles or construction, among others. Finally, in terms of sustainability, the intensity of CO2 emissions (scope 1 + 2) has been reduced by 5% compared to the first half of 2020 (-6% compared to the previous half) and energy has been reduced by 2% compared to the first semester of 2020 (-3% compared to the previous semester).