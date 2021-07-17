Acerinox has a potential greater than 45%

Acerinox presented supply problems this week at the NAS production plant of North American Stainless in the US town of Kentucky. Subsidiary of the Spanish company that seems to have lacked gas transport trucks at that factory.

Something that, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley, it has not hurt the company numbers, because, after talking to them, they confirmed that the supply problems had been overcome and that they could continue to operate almost as normal. The North American firm downplays the incident, but notes that it is targeting bottlenecks in the supply chain across North America.

Let’s not forget the importance of the American friend for Acerinox, with 40% of the market for this US stainless steel company and it represents half of the business for the Spanish firm.

Hence Morgan stanley recommend overweighting the value in your clients’ portfolios and maintain your target price per share. We are talking about 14.20 euros. A price target that raises Kepler the most. And it is that from the European firm they raise the PO of the value from 14.3 to 14.7. But the best price target is that of Oddo BHF with 15 euros per share, if you look at the last reviewed, with which a PO of 45.5% is granted to the value.

However, just like Credit Suisse did, JPMorgan also lowers its target price: up to the 11 euros per share from the previous 12.6, although they continue to overweight the stock.

In its price graph we see that Acerinox, as has happened with the rest of the cyclical values ​​of the market, moves with falls in the last month, also afflicted by the setback that has meant the reduction of presence, important, in its Nippon Steel shareholding. 3.5% losses in the last 20 sessions, although maintains annual advances that exceed 19.2% for the value.

Acerinox annual price

According to the Bloomberg consensus, Acerinox will reach an Ebitda of 628 million euros this year, while that gross operating profit will reach 656 million euros in 2022. And if these figures are met, the highest EBITDA since 2007 can be registered in the company, although far from its all-time highs reached by the company.

If we look at its premium technical indicators, those prepared by Investment Strategies, we see that the value moves to the heat of its improved 6.5 total points out of 10 possible. In consolidation mode, among the favorable, the long-term upward trend stands out for the value, the total slow moment that is positive and also, the business volume, which, in both aspects, that is, in the medium and long term, shows increasing for Acerinox. All this without forgetting that the volatility of the value is decreasing for the value.

Acerinox premium indicators of Investment Strategies

While in the unfavorable the medium-term trend, which remains bearish, the fast total moment, which is negative, to which is also added the volatility in the medium term, measured in terms of the range of amplitude, which appears increasing for the value.

