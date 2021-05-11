Acerinox earns 78 million, 177% more

Acerinox obtained in the first quarter of 2021, after taxes and minorities, a profit of 78 million euros, which represents an increase of 177% compared to the first quarter of 2020.

The Ebitda of these first three months amounted to 161 million euros, 90% higher than in the first quarter of 2020 and, for its part, the growth of the group’s turnover, 1,441 million euros, increased by 24% compared to same period last year.

As to steel mill production, 668,454 tons, the increase was 12% compared to the first quarter of 2020.

For its part, the group’s net financial debt, 756 million euros, decreased by 16 million euros compared to December 31, 2020 and 98 million euros as of March 31, 2020, when Acerinox executed the purchase of VDMMetals.

According to the company, these results “reflect the improvement in activity experienced since the last months of 2020, with increases in production, an increase in margins and a good generation of cash, as well as the achievements obtained in the control and variability of costs to achieve a rapid adaptation to demand ”.

Acerinox: outlook and dividend

In presenting your results Acerinox has been optimistic about the second quarter of the year, due to the good performance of the stainless steel user sectors related to consumer goods and the inventory situation.

The order book is 80% higher than March 2020 and 40% better than March 2019. The entry of orders in the high-performance alloys division makes Acerinox foresee a recovery in VDM’s results as of June. “Given this situation, the group’s second quarter EBITDA will be higher than that of the first quarter,” they emphasize from the steelmaker.

On the other hand, the company recalls that its general meeting of shareholders held on April 15 telematically approved the distribution of a dividend in the amount of 0.50 euros per share, to be paid on June 3, 2021.

The total amount to be paid represents a shareholder remuneration of 135 million euros.