Acerinox at highs of the last 3 years

It is one of the major players in the Spanish stock market in 2021. It is not the best, but it is one of the most regular, without Acerinox having lost an iota of interest among investors since the year began. And even less so with the ups and downs of the market in the last month, concerned about vaccination and the expected return to activity, even with the danger that it will be delayed as expected.

So much so that in its quotation graph, we see a very firm Acerinox, in the zone of maximums, clearly beating an Ibex that advances 7.22% in the year. In fact, in the last month it recovers 11.3% that elevates it towards the best of the selective in its annual guideline with gains of 30% for the value.

It is also one of the great bets of the experts in the market. For example, Morgan Stanley overweight with target price of € 12.60 per share. The American firm points out that its investment thesis on value is based on three fundamental pillars. The improved margins, its good exposure to the US market and the flexibility in its improved operations in two countries, Malaysia and also South Africa.

They also highlight from the North American investment bank that the results of the first quarter of this year that are published on May 11, should surprise to the upside since the consensus, they point out, may not be discounting the company’s operating leverage.

While since Citi have raised their target price to 12.5 euros per share from the previous 11, while from Jefferies they improve their target price to 13.5 euros from the previous 12.5. But the best of the latest recommendations for the stock comes from Deutsche Bank, which places its target price at 15 euros per share from the previous 14, which represents a potential of 29% for the stock.

While last week its Shareholders’ Meeting approved the dividend for the amount that it will pay on June 3. It reaches 0.50 euros per share for the year 2020 with the distribution of just over 135 million euros among its shareholders and a profitability that exceeds 4.7% for the value.

The premium technical indicators of Investment Strategies highlight that Acerinox achieves a score of 8.5 out of 10 possible points. In the negative we find the long-term volume that is decreasing and the range of amplitude that is increasing in the long term. The rest, the medium and long-term trend is increasing, the total, slow and fast moment is positive, the medium-term volume is increasing and the amplitude range is decreasing in the medium term.

José Antonio González, technical analyst for Investment Strategies, considers that Acerinox “reaches the following levels of significant resistance, which is projected from 11.81 euros per share, the highest in 2017 and reached with extreme overbought readings in scale. weekly, as well as reduced recruitment activity. The last time we had similar readings, in 2014, the price subsequently registered an adjustment of more than 27%, which is why we invite caution after the verticality of the last promotions ”.

Acerinox on weekly chart with average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

