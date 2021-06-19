Acerinox and two more stocks that have lost support this Friday

It is important that you do not lose the level of 8,800 points

Technical analysis

SUPPORT ABANDON

Eye that Atresmedia it has lost the support of 3.77 euros, which is a sign of weakness that makes us think about a continuation of the falls to the level of 3.40 euros. In the medium and long term, it should be noted that its trend continues to be clearly upward.

Strong falls of 6.89% in Actuate that loses the short-term support that it presented at 130 euros. The decreasing maximums of the last rises invite us to think about a continuation of the falls to the level of 120 euros, prices where the average of 200 sessions is found.

9.69% drop in Acerinox which loses the support of 10.78 euros. In the short term, the company seeks support in the vicinity of the support of 9-9.50 euros, prices where the most normal thing is that we see a rebound being very likely to end up covering the downward gap that was left at 10.82 euros .