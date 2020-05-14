Related news

Acerinox It did not take long to detach from the bearish tone of the trading session on Thursday. The metallurgical company has been increasing the increases until the session closed with increases of 3.8% due to the effect of the call that the 97% upside potential than Bank of America has granted you.

Analysts at the US investment bank have revised their numbers for Acerinox and the surprise has been capital. At a time when many investors flee cyclical values ​​for fear that the coronavirus recession will be longer and deeper than was discounted, those of Bank of America have improved their recommendation on industrial value to buy from neutral.

This bullish review of investment advice has also been accompanied by a significant increase in the target price. From 7 euros to 12 per share, which implies a 97% upside potential for the steelmaker compared to the close of the session on Wednesday. Even after the gains of this Thursday, the field for the comeback to the ceiling set by the Americans is still 90%.

Antidumping and liquidity

The investment bank’s change of criteria comes after a meeting with the company’s chief financial officer, Miguel Ferrandis. The report on the matter, to which Invertia has had access, indicates that the manager was “Optimistic looking beyond the Covid”. In this sense, analysts point out that after a “depression of demand in the second quarter”, the company is already experiencing “increase in orders on the road to normalization in early 2021. “

This rebound is what makes, according to analysts, Acerinox “stand out against its peers.” Furthermore, they stress that latest anti-dumping measures introduced by the European Union (EU) make the business climate now “less bad” than a few months ago.

With all this, they calculate that it could achieve an increase in orders of 18% next year, up to 2.3 billion tons, above 2019, but still below the numbers of 2018.

Another argument they give in favor of their bullish view is that the company has focused “on cash preservation” at a time when “liquidity is king” in the market. In this sense, they emphasize that with the 1,500 million euros that the steelmaker has in the safe, “it covers its debt maturities until 2025.”

