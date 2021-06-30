Continues the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) 2021 the Steelers from Monclova Y Cotton from Union Laguna face in the same today Tuesday June 29, 2021, and here you can listen and see live the play from 8:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m.) in the Eastern United States and 7:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m.) in Mexico.

Monclova Steelers (20-13)

The starting pitcher for the Steelers from Monclova will be Wilmer Ríos

Union Laguna cotton growers (14-16)

The starting pitcher for the Cotton from Union Laguna will be james russell

LMB 2021 Live: Acereros de Monclova Vs. Algodoneros de Unión Laguna

The play from today on the LMB 2021 Come in Bulls from Steelers from Monclova Y Cotton from Union Laguna You can enjoy it from 8:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m.) in the Eastern United States and 7:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m.) in Mexico.