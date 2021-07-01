Acereros de Monclova Vs, Algodoneros de Unión Laguna

Continues the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) 2021 the Steelers from Monclova Y Cotton from Union Laguna face in the same today Wednesday June 30, 2021, and here you can listen and see live the play from 8:30 p.m. (8:30 p.m.) in the Eastern United States and 7:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m.) in Mexico.

Monclova Steelers (21-13)

The starting pitcher for the Steelers from Monclova will be Bartolo Colón

Union Laguna cotton growers (14-17)

The starting pitcher for the Cotton from Union Laguna will be Rafael Pineda

