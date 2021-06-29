Acer Swift 3, analysis and complete review of the 2021 model

The Serie Acer Swift 3 It has been proposing ultrabook versions since 2019 with a remarkable hardware endowment, careful design and an adjusted price. The positive response from sales has motivated the manufacturer to launch several reviews of a model that continues to be a great alternative for those users looking for maximum portability without skyrocketing in price. We had the opportunity to review the Acer Swift 3 SF314-59, a recently released model based on Intel Tiger Lake.

This renewed Acer Swift honors the laptop concept and presents a perfect weight and dimensions to carry it every day in a backpack or briefcase without problems. Before continuing, a brief review of the technical specifications of the equipment that we have tested:

Acer Swift 3 (2021), features Dimensions 15.95 x 323.4 x 218.9 mm. Weight 1.2 kg. QHD screen (2,256 x 1504), 3: 2 format, 13.5 inches. Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, quad core, 2.4 GHz. Integrated GPU Intel Iris X3 16 Gbytes RAM LPDDR4X SSD NVMe PCIe 512 Gbytes Connectivity WiFi 802.11 a / g / n / ac / ax and Bluetooth 5.0 HDMI x1, USB x3 ( 1 type C) Backlit keyboard Windows 10 Home RRP 799 euros

Acer, within the limits imposed by a team that does not exceed 800 euros, has made a significant effort in the construction and design of this equipment. The model we have tested, in a discreet silver gray, has an aluminum and magnesium chassis that provides lightness and resistance to the whole. Traditionally problematic aspects in budget series, such as hinges, edges or “creaks” in the keyboard area are very well resolved.

In the market you will find several “flavors” of this model but, from our point of view, it is worth making the effort to choose the one we have tried for a keyboard that, in addition to being backlit, offers a bit and much better sensations than those of the model that is not.

The Acer Swift 3 (2021) integrates a peculiar screen, 13.5 inches in diagonal and a 3: 2 format, instead of the usual 16:10. In addition, its resolution (in the tested model) reaches 2,256 x 1,504 pixels. The result is a panel that is very suitable for office tasks and that, thanks to that extra resolution, will allow us to work with several windows with some comfort. In video games, given the graphic limitations of the equipment, the usual thing is to limit it to 1080p.

In terms of performance, this proposal combines an 11th generation Intel processor with 16 Gbytes of RAM and a 512 Gbyte SSD. A platform where Windows 10 and the most common applications move with complete ease, including common multitasking intensive scenarios such as dozens of open browser tabs, office software and multimedia playback. With this team, certified as Intel Evo, we will not have problems now or when Windows 11 arrives with a computer that, well maintained, will last us for many years.

Things change when it comes to playing, although it is not the objective of this proposal or an aspect that we have taken into account when evaluating it. In any case, video games are always a tough test for any team and they serve to complement the impressions offered by synthetic tests. Following, the test scores to which we subjected the team.

Regarding video games, the team reaches a stable 30 fps in proposals such as Far Cry 5 or Rise of from Tomb Raider and much more in less demanding proposals such as Dota 2 (about 70 fps) or FIFA 21 (65 fps). Again, it is not a gaming device, but the Intel Iris Xe will allow us to enjoy classics or titles that are not excessively demanding from time to time.

The heat and noise It is always an engineering challenge when it comes to equipment so small that it also requires an active cooling solution. Acer combines a heatpipe with an efficient fan facing the rear of the computer which, in normal use, does a good job. The system keeps the equipment between 28º and 32º without making noise except for very specific moments (in our case, video games, synthetic tests and forcing the machine a little with a video editor).

Finally, the autonomy is expected in a device of this price and, in our tests with the brightness at 60% and the connectivity activated, it ranges between 5.5 and 8 hours of continuous use. The charger, although of improved design and weight, is relatively compact and provides up to an 80% total charge in just over an hour. In addition, it can also be charged via USB-C with the appropriate charger (not included).

Conclusions

The Acer Swift 3 (2021) is a balanced laptop, which does not stand out especially in any aspect but does not compete with failures. The Intel platform is solid in the office automation scenario that this proposal raises and theThe improvement of this iteration over its predecessors is relevant.

If you are looking a laptop for daily use, that does not weigh too much and with enough hardware to not leave you lying in a few years this proposal is a good option in the range of 800 euros and is ideal for students with little space or professionals looking for a second team where mobility prevails over any another factor. In a typical use scenario, this Acer offers a more than correct performance.

On the contrary, if the objective is to keep the equipment plugged in most of the time, it may make more sense to look for a machine with a greater diagonal and wider dimensions, which allow you to be comfortable in the workplace for hours without resorting to accessories. In any case, a remarkable choice within the price range and expectations discussed.

Final evaluation SUMMARY

A powerful portable platform on Intel Tiger Like ideal for office use. Powerful, light and with everything we can demand from a team in this price range.

Design and build quality8