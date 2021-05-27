Acer Predator updates its gaming computers and monitors

Today the annual event Next at Acer 2021 is taking place, in which the company presents all the updates and new products that will be incorporated and updated to its general catalog. So, below you can find a short summary of the new gaming-oriented offer, which will include everything from complete and ready-to-play desktop computers, to new flat and curved gaming monitors with 4K resolutions.

Predator Orion 3000

Starting with its exterior, we find a tower of finishes full of straight lines and pronounced angles, on which it will stand out a tempered glass side panel on the left and lower side of the front (with optional EMI version) that will allow us to see all the internal components, and an integrated lighting system with four RGB LED zones, customizable through the PredatorSense app.

Moving on to its interior, we find a computer designed for the most demanding players, this computer equips the latest 11th generation Intel Core i7 processors, along with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and some configurations that will go up to 64GB of DDR4 memory 3200 Hz and an internal storage of 2 TB PCIe NVMe SSD or 6 TB HDD, being suitable both for use in games and for streaming and editing content.

So, to keep this powerful rig cool, the Predator Orion 3000 will feature a custom-designed FrostBlade fan on its front, with special patented blades that provide high static pressure and air flow to guarantee a temperature cool enough to operate at optimal levels at all times.

Finally, regarding its connectivity section, we can find an Intel Killer E2600 modem for high connection speeds and Wi-Fi 6 MU-MIMO support, plus a wide range of USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, both Type-A and Type-C, and a DTS: X Ultra audio out port.







Nitro 50

On an aesthetic level, we find more sober equipment, with a virtually smooth black metal chassis for its entire surface, only decorated with a few details on the front with fixed red LEDs. And it is that in this case, the NitroSense management software will be limited to the control of the temperatures of the CPU and GPU and the fan settings.

However, the Nitro 50 series will be just as powerful, adding a little more nuance to the more immersive experience and some extra utility features, including an integrated wireless charging pad that works with all Qi devices, DTS: X Immersive Audio, and the FrostBlade cooling system.

As for its interior, we will have two versions of 11th Gen AMD Ryzen 9 5900 Series or Intel Core i7 Processors, along with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, up to 64GB DDR4 memory and dual 3.5 ”SATA3 HDD slots (up to 3TB x2), and M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD. Finally, it will once again highlight a strong connectivity section, with Wi-Fi 6, a Dragon LAN 1G Ethernet port, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C and Type A ports.

Availability and prices

As the company has advanced, both Acer Nitro 50 and Predator Orion 3000 will be available in Spain from next October, with prices starting from 799 and 949 euros respectively.

On the other hand, the company has also taken the opportunity to present its new line of gaming monitors To accompany these computers, with three models that offer different characteristics for each user profile, from console enthusiasts to the most hardcore FPS fans, all of which maintain VESA DisplayHDR certification.

Predator CG437K S

Starting with the older model, we find a huge monitor of 42.5 inches with UHD resolution (3840 × 2160) that seeks to offer players the best experience for the new generation, including new HDMI 2.1 ports to achieve 4K 144Hz image playback with VRR using a single cable.

Although that does not mean that PC gamers have been forgotten, they will also have an improved experience thanks to the NVIDIA G-Sync support, which keeps the monitor and GPU in sync to allow smooth gameplay without stutters or tearing.

But if that wasn’t enough, the Predator CG437K S comes with a VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified, one of the best display standards, which along with its local dimming capability, its brightness of up to 1,000 nits, high contrast ratios and its 90% DCI-P3 color coverage, will offer us one of the most realistic renderings currently available.

Finally, we cannot ignore the special design of this monitor, since it will have some RGB lighting strips on the back, which we can synchronize with the playback of content such as games or music. In addition, it also has a range of technology designed so that the monitor adapts optimally to our setup and environment, with the technologies Acer ColorSense, which adjusts the screen temperature to match the surrounding environment; Acer LightSense, which detects ambient lighting and adjusts the monitor’s brightness settings accordingly; Y Acer ProxiSense, which automatically activates the monitor when users are nearby or dims it when they are not.

Predator X38 S

The Predator X38 S is a 2300R curved UWQHD + (3840×1600) monitor with a 98% wide DCI-P3 color gamut, Delta E <2 rating, and VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, certifications that enable stunningly realistic images. Bright scenes stand out while dark scenes retain the rich shades of black that make small details - and hidden enemies - stand out, even when shrouded in shadow. Its 175Hz refresh rate (overclocked) and response time as low as 0.3ms GaG allows gamers to jump right into the action without worrying about ghosting, while the 37.5-inch IPS Agile-Splendor display ensures keep everything looking great, even at wide viewing angles.

The Predator gaming mode offers gamers eight preset (customizable) display modes to suit different content genres, in addition to Acer LightSense and ColorSense technologies to ensure a clear, crisp monitor display in any environment.







Lastly, the Predator X38 S also includes supported by NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer, a revolutionary system latency measurement tool that detects mouse clicks and then measures the time it takes for the resulting pixels to change on the screen; and NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate, which enables smooth, fast-paced gameplay by eliminating screen tearing, minimizing screen stutter, and reducing input lag.

Predator X28

Presented as the smallest model, with some still quite interesting 28-inch with a slim profile with narrow bezelss that give it a simpler look.

Although this will not remove an IPS Agile-Splendor panel with VESA DisplayHDR400 certification and UHD resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels), with an overclocked 155Hz refresh rate (or 144Hz base), with a response time of 1 millisecond, and the support of G-SYNC and G-SYNC technologies, eSport mode, and Reflex Latency NVIDIA Analyzer.







In addition, it will also include some of Acer’s own technologies, such as LightSense, ColorSense and ProxiSense; and other features to maintain the health of our eyes, with BlueLightShield Pro to manage high-energy wavelengths and selectively filter blue light emissions while maintaining color accuracy, and its TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe certificate.

Availability and price

The first to be available will be the Predator X28, arriving from August for a price from 1,199 euros, followed by the Predator X38 S, dated for the month of September under a price that will amount to 2,199 euros. Finally, the Predator CG437K S will see its arrival date delayed until next November, landing in Spain under a price of 1,599 euros.