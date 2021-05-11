Acer incorporates Intel Core 11 Tiger Lake H to its laptops

It’s only been a few hours since the official presentation of the Intel Core 11 Tiger Lake H chips, and manufacturers like Acer They have already started introducing laptops built around said CPU. Something perfectly understandable, on the other hand, given the change that this new generation represents both in terms of performance and efficiency. The jump from 14 to 10 nanometers has done quite well for Intel’s laptop chips, and good proof of this is that the list of novelties is, today, more than remarkable.

Thus, if a few hours ago we told you about Lenovo’s news in this regard, now we can say that Acer has also joined the change and, in addition, it does so with the same Combo consisting of Intel Core 11 Tiger Lake H and RTX 30 Mobile, a combination that, at least in principle, seems winning. Let’s see what this update to the Acer catalog consists of.

Acer Predator Triton 300 PT315-53

The first of the new Acer gaming laptops surprises with its appearance. And it is that, accustomed to equipment of great size and weight, this Predator Triton 300 has a thickness of only 19.9 millimeters, inside we can find 11th generation Intel Core processors of the H series with a speed of up to 4, 6 gigahertz, accompanied by up to 32 gigahertz of RAM and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics adapters

There will be two display options: one with a 165 hertz QHD panel and one with a 360 hertz FHD panel, both with a response time of 3 milliseconds. Inside, Acer uses its 5th generation AeroBlade 3D fan cooling and dedicated heatpipes for the CPU and GPU.

Regarding its connectivity, it has Intel Killer E2600G ethernet, Intel WiFi 6 AX1650i, and HDMI 2.1, along with a pair of USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, Mini DisplayPort 1.4 and finally a USB Type- C Thunderbolt 4. On the outside, there is a 4-zone RGB keyboard and colored arrow and WASD keys. DST X: Ultra audio is also included, for spatial sound. Its launch is scheduled for mid-summer.

Acer Predator Helios 300

With 15 and 17-inch models, many of the elements of the new Acer Predator Helios 300 are reminiscent of those of the Triton 300 PT315-53. And it is that inside we also find, of course, the new Intel Core chips of the 11th generation H series accompanied by up to 32 gigabytes of RAM and a hard disk that can reach two terabytes.

One difference is found in its graphics adapter, which in this case is an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 that, as in the Triton 300, will also serve the two available screen options: 360 hertz FHD panel or a QHD version. 165 hertz, both with a response time of 3 milliseconds.

To control the temperature we find a 5th generation Acer AeroBlade 3D fan, for greater airflow, while the larger model has the Acer Vortex Flow design for better CPU / GPU cooling. On the outside, the keyboard has four RGB zones and transparent concave caps on the WASD keys. A Turbo button automatically switches the laptop into overclocking mode, while a PredatorSense key calls up Acer’s utility for overclocking settings, RGB tuning, and other functions.

Acer Nitro 5

In this case, there is no doubt, just by looking at its appearance, that we are talking about a one hundred percent gamer laptop. Available in 15 and 17-inch versions, inside are 11th generation Intel Core H-series processors, here paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics and up to 32GB of DDR4 memory. Both have an IPS QHD screen, with a refresh rate of 165 Hz and a response time of 3 ms.

To ensure high performance in games, Acer has chosen to mount two M.2 PCIe / SATA SSDs, for storage of up to 1 TB in RAID 0 or 2 TB in hard disk. Its connectivity is made up of its ethernet and HDMI 2.1 connections, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports and a USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 port.

