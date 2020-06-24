These are the facts that marketing, advertising and media specialists should master before starting this Wednesday: Twitter recognizes a significant security breach; Facebook brings up a new social app that can be a great help in marketing; Acer He changes airs and now he presented his own energy drink … and more.

Twitter

The social network reported Tuesday that it sent an email to its business customers, as well as those who advertise on its platform, with the aim of warning them that their information may have been compromised due to a security breach. According to a TechCrunch report, Twitter acknowledged that billing information for commercial users was inadvertently stored in the browser’s cache, and that it was « possible » that others, such as those who share computers, might have accessed it. This includes data such as email addresses, phone numbers, and the last four digits of the credit card number of business users associated with the account.

Ogilvy

The advertising, marketing and public relations agency, part of WPP, announced the appointment of Andy Main as the agency’s Global CEO. He is an executive with extensive experience, he was global director of Deloitte Digital and director of Deloitte Consulting LLP. In this way Main will replace John Seifert, who announced his plans to resign in April after 41 years with Ogilvy. “My partners and I are very excited to have someone of Andy’s character and accomplishments join Ogilvy and lead our global creative network into the future. I will partner with Andy for the rest of the year to ensure a seamless transition for our team and clients, ”said John Seifert, in a statement.

Facebook

The company led by Mark Zuckerberg has an alternative project development team called the R&D group, the NPE Team, which this week introduced its new innovation. This is Forecast, a community around predictions expressed in an application for iOS devices whose purpose is to allow users to ask questions and then use points in the application to make predictions about what could happen in the future. Users can also create, discuss, and view these crowdsourcing predictions. This is interesting because the application could be very useful in marketing matters, such as market research and analysis.

Goldman Sachs

The New York City-based securities and investment banking group introduced Fiona Carter as its first chief marketing officer, who will take office on Sept. 1. Carter’s appointment as CMO of Goldman Sachs comes just days after his departure as AT&T Chief Brand Officer was confirmed. Its main mission will be to lead « Goldman Sachs’ brand marketing, content and digital strategy worldwide, » according to an internal memo sent to bank staff today, cited by Forbes.

Acer

The Taiwanese technology stands out for being one of the main manufacturers of computer equipment, especially it has a great position in the gaming segment, in fact the arts presented a whole new range of products to consolidate its position in this market. However, it seems that he seeks to broaden his spectrum of action, since he took advantage of his event to present his own energy drink. It’s called Predator Shot and, apparently, it will seek to be a product that complements its gaming line with the same name, seeking to serve consumers in this sector. The move is interesting because now instead of competing with HP, Sony, Asus or Lenovo, it could do so with Red Bull or Mister Energy.

