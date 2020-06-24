The Taiwanese giant has expanded its catalog of Predator series gaming products, and it has done it in a big way, since it has presented new monitor equipment and accessories with very interesting specifications and prices.

Jerry Kao, co-coordinator of Acer, commented on the new gamin productsg Acer Predator series:

“Our revamped gaming line is endowed with some of the most innovative and powerful technologies available today. As a leader in the gaming industry, we strive to help gamers gain an edge over their opponents with robust, feature-packed systems as well as devices that push the limits of performance, ease of use and comfort to a new level » .

I know that you will be wanting to know all the news, so I do not make you wait. Here we go.

Predator X25 series gaming monitor: up to 360 Hz

We are facing a 24.5 ″ monitor, 1080p resolution and refresh rates of 360 Hz. It includes G-SYNC with hardware level support and it has advanced technologies that improve the user experience, including:

LightSense, Predator X25– Detects the amount of ambient light in the environment and automatically adjusts its brightness settings.

AdaptiveLight: Automatically adjusts the monitor backlight based on the ambient light in the room.

ProxiSense: reminds us that we should take a break from time to time.

This monitor has a totally design ergonomic, since it is adjustable both in inclination, height and orientation.

Predator XB3 series gaming monitors

Acer has also unveiled four series of gaming monitors: 31.5-inch Predator XB323QK NV, 27-inch Predator XB273U GS, 24.5-inch Predator XB273U GX, and Predator XB253Q GZ.

All have certification NVIDIA G-SYNC, a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz and resolution up to 4K UHD. They have 178-degree viewing angles, DisplayHDR 400, response time up to 0.5 ms (GtG), Acer AdaptiveLight, which reduces fatigue during long gaming sessions, and they have an ergonomic design that allows you to adapt height, inclination and orientation.

RGB LightSense technology allows us to choose between different light effects and customize color, speed, duration and brightness.

Predator Orion 9000 series gaming computer

A high performance equipment that has a quality cooling system so that working temperatures are not a problem.

Mounts high-performance Core i9 processors, supports two graphics cards RTX 2080 TiUp to three 3.5-inch HDDs and two 2.5-inch SSDs with an interchangeable USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port for SSD / HDD drives.

Acer has used three 4.7-inch PredatorFrostBlade fans, which offer up to 16% more airflow and a 55% increase in static pressure compared to previous generations, while the CPU is supported by a liquid cooling kit.

The connectivity options are very complete, since it includes the Killer E3100G solution and has Intel Wi-Fi 6 integrated. Overclocking can be activated at the push of a button. Its one-piece glass side panel is EMI compliant and has an easy-to-upgrade design, with no tools required. The chassis includes a comfortable headphone rest, handles and wheels.

Predator Orion 3000 series gaming computer

New Predator Orion 3000 models use processors NVIDIA Core i7 and RTX 2070 Super GPUs. They support up to 64 GB of 2,666 MHz DDR4 memory, up to 1 TB PCIE SSDs, and allow mounting of up to two 3.5-inch hard drives.

They have two PredatorFrostBlade fans Custom designed, able to easily manage air intake and exhaust to keep temperatures as low as possible, while fan lighting and vertical light bars on the front of the case can be customized with special effects and They offer up to 16.7 million color combinations thanks to the PredatorSense program.

On the side we can mount an optional tempered glass panel with EMI certification. Comes with a network solution Killer E2600 and Wi-Fi 6.

Acer Nitro 5

The Nitro 50 desktop series offers balanced performance, thanks to its configuration that combines processors Intel Core i7 and NVIDIA RTX 2060 Super graphics cards. You can mount up to 64 GB of RAM at 2,666 MHz.

It has an 18-liter chassis that makes it easy to place on almost any desk, maintains the cooling system PredatorFrostBlade and supports high-performance PCIE SSDs and 3.5-inch drives.

This equipment comes with a configuration of red LED lighting that gives it an aggressive touch.

Predator Cestus 350 series gaming mouse

The latest Predator mouse offers fast and precise control, and without cables. Allows to create up to five different profiles, reaches 16,000 DPI and it has a high precision Pixart 3335 optical sensor.

We can also create macros thanks to its 8 programmable buttons. A very solid model, since it registers 1 ms / 1000 Hz without cable and 0.5 ms / 2000 Hz by cable.

Predator x OSIM series gaming chair

This chair has been designed for lovers of video games and electronic sports. Among its most interesting features are:

OSIM V-Hand Massage technology, which massages the user’s shoulders, back and neck.

Reclining up to 145 degrees.

It has three automatic massage programs: neck and shoulders, lumbar and energizing.

Printed carbon fiber design in black PVC leather with touches of dark gray metallic and blue.

It integrates two Bluetooth speakers in the shoulder rest.

Availability and price

The Predator XB3 series will be available in Spain in August with a price starting from 439 euros.

The PredatorOrion 9000 will be available in Spain in October with a price starting at 2,799 euros.

The PredatorOrion 3000 series will be available in Spain in August with a price starting from 899 euros.

The Nitro 50 series will be available in Spain in August with a price starting from 799 euros.

The Predator Cestus 350 gaming mouse will be available in Spain during the second quarter with a price starting from 99 euros.