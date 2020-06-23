To the catalog of Chromebooks of the Acer brand a new model is added this month, the Chromebook Spin 713 which has just presented the brand at its annual international event along with a large number of other novelties.

The students have been the main objective of Acer when designing the new Chromebook Spin 713. This laptop with the Chrome OS operating system differs from its previous models in the Athena program developed in collaboration with Intel, incorporating some of the most interesting features for those who are looking for a versatile equipment that can be used both for studying and for multimedia use.

The new Chromebook Spin 713 lands with the tenth generation of Intel processors –Available both in i7 how i5-, a screen of 13.5 inch (with a resolution of 2,256 x 1,406 pixels), up to 10 hours of autonomy and a price that will start at 299 euros.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713

Weight

1.37 kg

screen

13.5 inches (2,256 x 1,406 pixels)

Operating system

Chrome OS

Processor

Intel Core 10th i7 or i5

RAM

4 or 16 GB DDR4

HDD

Up to 256 GB PCle

Graphic card

Intel UHD

Wireless / Network Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0,

Battery

10 hours of use

Data / A / V connectors

USB Type C

Thunderbolt

USB 3.2 Gen 2,

Price

299 euros

In addition to Intel processors, performance will be complemented by 16GB DDR4 SDRAM and up to 256 GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage, so students and professionals will have no problem using multiple tools at the same time.

The exterior design makes it easy to transform into tablet or laptop screen format for presentations and is reinforced against bumps, scratches and any type of corrosion. Resistance is key when you design a device that you are going to transport from one side to the other, as well as the weight, an aspect in which it should be noted that this Chromebook weighs 1.37 kg.

But without a doubt one of its strong points is the 13.5 inch screen. This panel IPS It has a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 pixels, which translates into 2K clarity for streaming content and with the hinges, converting the laptop into a tent-format television.

The screen is touch, which also allows us to draw or write on it as if it were a tablet in class and is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass as well as the touchpad so that it is not easily scratched. If preferred, this protection can be increased against microorganisms that can cause stains on the panel.

All of these uses are supported by up to 10 hours of autonomy and fast charging. In addition, it includes two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, one HDMI port, USB 3.0 and MicroSD card reader. All these characteristics are included within a starting price of 299 euros, Available from June.