Acer Chromebook Spin 513, the first Snapdragon 7c convertible

After the presentation of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c chipset, we have seen the announcements and leaks of different Chromebooks such as the Galaxy Book Go or Lenovo IdeaPad 3. However, anticipating all of them The new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 was unveiled today, which is not only presented as the first Chromebook to equip this new processor, but also surprises us with a 2-in-1 format.

Specifications Acer Chromebook Spin 513

Operating system

Chrome OS

Screen

13.3-inch IPS touch

Resolution

FullHD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) at 16: 9

CPU

Snapdragon 7c

GPU

Adreno 618

Memory

4 or 8 GB LPDDR4X

Storage

64 or 128 GB eMMC

Connectivity

WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 2x USB-C, 1x USB-A, 3.5mm jack

Drums

4670 mAh (36 Wh)

Dimensions

15.55 x 310 x 209.35 cm

Weight

1.18 kg

As we can see in the first reviews shared by Android Central, Android Authority and Chrome Unboxed, we will find the same aesthetic design that we are used to seeing among these Chromebooks, with a laptop of quite reduced dimensions and weight built around a 13.3-inch IPS touch screen and 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, attached to her body by one hinge with 360 degree movement, thus adding a use of convertible that will allow us to use the computer in tablet mode, under a fairly manageable weight of just 1.18 kilograms.

Inside, in addition to the already advanced Snapdragon 7c, we can also find a basic configuration with 4 GB of LPDDR4x memory and 64 GB of eMMC storage, and a fairly simplified connectivity section with wireless support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, and the presence of two USB-C ports, three USB-A ports, and a headphone jack.

However, all the analyzes emphasize a major flaw when running Android or Linux applications, as well as when using one or more external monitors, with a noticeably affected performance.

However, everything indicates that Acer plans to expand its Chromebook line in the near future, to which it could add new models with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, expanded connectivity with more USB ports, or the most interesting availability of a model with optional support for 4G LTE wireless networks, something at the moment quite rare among the current generation Chromebooks.

Availability and price

Curiously, we can currently only find some of the intermediate versions of the new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 on the brand’s official website, although we should be able to find its cheapest models available in the coming weeks. Thus, in the absence of confirmation of the price of its most basic model, the models with 8 and 64 GB have been presented under figures between 469 and 499 euros, auguring one of the tightest prices on the market.