Acer, AMD, Arm, Intel, Micron, NXP, Qualcomm and Supermicro confirm their participation in the “COMPUTEX 2021 Hybrid” exhibition

The Taiwan Foreign Trade Development Council (TAITRA) announces the participation of the world’s leading ICT companies, Acer, AMD, Arm, Intel, Micron, NXP, Qualcomm and Supermicro, in the exhibition that merges the virtual with the face-to-face (Online-Merge-Offline, OMO) «COMPUTEX 2021 Hybrid» from May 31 to June 30.

This year, the hybrid OMO expo combines face-to-face events with #COMPUTEXVirtual as an accessible experience that overcomes time and geographic constraints by connecting IT ecosystems around the world. Participants will have access to the latest trends in the sector through the platform, regardless of where they are.

Leading Tech Companies Commit to Participate in COMPUTEX 2021 Hybrid to Drive Future Innovations

Tech giants have voiced their support to participate in COMPUTEX 2021 Hybrid, showing that Taiwan is a leading country in restructuring the international high-end technology supply chain. The global technology pioneers have deeply trusted the ecosystem developed by COMPUTEX and are keen to seize opportunities to launch innovative ideas and products through the platform.

Acer, AMD, Arm, Intel, Micron, NXP, Qualcomm and Supermicro, as well as other global ICT companies, have confirmed their participation in COMPUTEX 2021 Hybrid. In collaboration with COMPUTEX, these industry leaders are confident to usher in a better future through the OMO model. Emerging companies from the Taiwan Accelerator Plus (TAcc +) program, from the Netherlands and other international pavilions will also bring an innovative boost to the industry through #InnoVEXVirtual.

Combined with AI, #COMPUTEXVirtual offers an exceptional vibrant experience

#COMPUTEXVirtual partners with Appier, a Taiwanese unicorn startup, to introduce cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) at the expo in order to deliver a highly accurate experience to customers. To increase the success rate of networking and help the startup community improve their marketing effectiveness, Appier’s AI solution will be applied in #InnoVEXVirtual (Innovations and Startups).

In the online exhibition, #COMPUTEXVirtual, four elements stand out: “Tech Insights”, “Virtual Displays”, “Matchmaking and Networking” and “Hyper-Personalized Recommendations”. The online exhibition aims to create an unprecedented exhibition experience by recommending virtual booths to visitors through AI technology. Video conferencing, meeting requests and instant messaging will also help exhibitors and buyers establish the most efficient and timely communication channel.

On-site events will be held in Taipei in the first week of June

In addition, the long-awaited COMPUTEX Forum, InnoVEX Forum, CEO’s speech and other forums co-organized with tech giants will take place in the first week of June at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2 (TaiNEX 2). #COMPUTEXVirtual will be held in parallel to the face-to-face event, which will allow the public from all over the world to join remotely and obtain information about the sector.

The registration of exhibitors and visitors to #COMPUTEXVirtual and #InnoVEXVirtual is now open. Stay tuned for news from TAITRA, the organizer of COMPUTEX 2021 Hybrid.

For more information:

COMPUTEX website: https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/

InnoVEX website: https://www.innovex.com.tw/

About COMPUTEX TAIPEI (also called COMPUTEX):

Founded in 1981, COMPUTEX is one of the world’s leading trade shows for ICT, IoT and startups, with a complete supply chain and IoT ecosystems. Jointly organized by the Taiwan Foreign Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and the Taipei Computer Association (TCA), COMPUTEX, based on entire Taiwan ICT dedicated groups, covers the entire spectrum of the ICT sector, from brands consolidated to emerging and from ICT supply chain to IoT ecosystems. With strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities, in addition to the protection of intellectual property rights, Taiwan is a strategic destination for foreign companies and investors seeking partners in global technology ecosystems. Follow COMPUTEX on its website at www.computextaipei.com.tw and on Twitter @computex_taipei with the hashtag #COMPUTEX.

About COMPUTEX 2021 Hybrid:

As a technology pioneer, COMPUTEX has always been at the forefront in embracing digital transformation. COMPUTEX will launch the Online-Merge-Offline (OMO) exhibition platform “COMPUTEX 2021 Hybrid” in 2021. As the event organizer, the Taiwan Foreign Trade Development Council (TAITRA) aims to offer a unique exhibition experience by combining #COMPUTEXVirtual with the exhibition in situ. By collaborating with Taiwanese unicorn startup Appier, TAITRA brings the computing capabilities of AI into the expo to configure COMPUTEX as a global model.

About TAITRA:

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan’s leading non-profit business promotion organization. Sponsored by government and industry organizations, TAITRA helps companies expand their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and has 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches around the world. Together with the Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and the Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

