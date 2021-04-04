ACEA opens up to more demanding CO2 limits if Europe enhances charging points

The future Euro 7 emissions standard promises to lower the ceiling below 50% when it comes into force in 2027. European manufacturers, through ACEA, have already announced that they will meet these targets if there is a commitment to strengthen the charging infrastructure. of electric and hydrogen cars.

For the first time, European manufacturers are agree to comply with the stringent emission limits proposed by the European Union in an emissions standard. The truth is that there is no other possible option, when combustion is turning against and it is the European Union that seeks the consensus of a limit year for this technology, and for all brands, almost imposing electric cars.

Euro 7 will come into force in 2027. Then, the average CO2 emissions of the entire range of vehicles of a brand will have to be well below 47 g / km, and nitrogen oxide (NOX) equals 30 mg / km for gasoline and diesel engines, a very drastic measure if we take into account that the current limit is set at 60 mg / km for gasoline and 80 mg / km on diesel. The proposed regulatory standard will be approved at the end of 2021, so manufacturers have already moved their tab: the association of European brands that are integrated into ACEA are open to comply with stricter regulations.

Manufacturers commit to 2050 climate goals

Brands call for European countries to deploy a fast charging network for electric cars

Logically it is not free, but they ask consideration by the European Union and the member countries. Manufacturers agree to meet the Old Continent’s climate objectives for 2050, and are making great efforts to build a complete offer of electric cars, technologically advanced and adapted to all customers, but they ask that they be European countries those that bet on a sufficient charging infrastructure.

Oliver Zipse, CEO of BMW and one of the members of the European Association of Manufacturers, has pointed out that “any new CO2 target for 2030 for cars must be conditional on a corresponding increase in infrastructure. We need to use all available transmission technologies to reduce the carbon footprint of our vehicle fleet. For the adoption of electric vehicles, a simple logic applies: the number of hydrogen charging points and stations that EU member states actually commit to implement. ‘

Zipse, representing all ACEA integrated manufacturers, has also asked the EU commission a legal framework for the rapid deployment of private charging infrastructure, both in the domestic sphere, as well as in the workplace, the workplaces. Although it is a logical demand on the part of the brands, it is an objective of a great importance, because to meet the CO2 objectives in 2030 by reducing no less than 37.5%, approximately, will be needed three million public charging points, and today there are only 225,000 across the continent.

