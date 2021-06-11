Accused of robbing a boy from his room in Texas while he slept and stabbing him to death faces the death penalty



If convicted, the accused faces capital punishment.

An 18-year-old man was charged with capital murder in Texas in connection with the death of the 4-year-old boy who was abducted from his bedroom, stabbed and dumped on a street.

Darriynn Brown could face capital punishment for the murder of Cash Gernonthe Dallas Police Department said Wednesday.

The test results yielded new evidence that facilitated the filing of charges.

Initially, Brown was accused of kidnapping and robbery after the child’s body was found with multiple injuries on May 15 in the 7500 block of Saddleridge Drive at about 5:30 a.m.

The authorities indicated that the minor was attacked with a “sharp weapon”.

Images from the security camera of the house in which Cash was found captured the moment when the suspect enters the room where the minor slept, takes him out of the crib bed and takes him away.

Police sources told NBC that the teenager knew the people who lived in the house with Cash.

At the time of the incident, the victim was under the care of his father’s girlfriend.

The motive for the crime has not been established.

Brown’s lawyer complains of slow investigation

Health Harris, the defendant’s attorney, complained this week in an interview with The Dallas Morning News about the slowness of the investigation and the lack of access to the evidence.

“Almost a month has passed after this tragedy and I am still waiting to prepare the defense of this boy,” questioned the lawyer. “We cannot do this until we have all the evidence,” he added.

Harris also indicated to wait for a doctor to perform a mental evaluation on his client.

