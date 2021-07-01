accused of kidnapping and sexual assault

Marilyn Manson during a concert in Berlin. (Photo: .)

The list of accusations against Marilyn Manson is getting longer and longer. The last person to sue the artist for sexual assault was his former assistant, who claimed that he “boasted of raping women.” She (and the rest) is now joined by the model Ashley Morgan Smithline, who has also sued him for “sexual assault, human trafficking and illegal retention”, among other accusations, according to Rolling Stone.

According to the plaintiff’s testimony, the two met in 2010, when Manson told her that “she was the perfect girl for him” and asked her to send him some photos. The story ‘curdled’, and the singer asked him to include it in a remake of a movie and then ask her to move in with him.

Precisely from there comes the accusation of human trafficking that the artist now faces, since the model was working in Bangkok (Thailand) when Marilyn Manson encouraged her to move to Los Angeles (United States) with the promise of working in the tape, thus violating the Law for the Protection of Victims of Trafficking, as stated in the media.

“No effort was made to complete production on the film project and to date nothing has been published about it (…) he simply used the film project as a pretext to attract Ms. Smithline to United States ”, is explained in the lawsuit.

Ashley Morgan Smithline claims that the singer humiliated her in front of her band members and forced her to wear black lingerie in the studio. One day, she reveals, she woke up and, without being fully conscious, realized that her hands and ankles were tied as Manson penetrated her. She tried to resist and he told her to shut up saying …

