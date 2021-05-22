Accused of kidnapping a boy while he slept in his room in Texas and stabbing him, he was free on bail; surveillance camera caught the fact



The defendant in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Cash Gernon remains in custody.

Photo: JEWEL SAMAD / AFP / Getty Images

The man accused of taking a 4-year-old boy from his home in Dallas, Texas, while he slept and killing him He had been stabbed into custody less than a month ago for another incident.

Fox 4 reported this week that Darriynn Brown, 18, was out on bail when last weekend he went into the room where the little one slept and took him away.

The young man is accused of killing the boy Cash Gernon with multiple stab wounds and then dumped the body on a street about eight blocks from the house where he resided in Mountain Creek.

The body of the minor was found by a neighbor in the area in southwest Dallas a few hours after he was kidnapped. At the moment, suspect faces kidnapping charges. However, you could face murder charges depending on what the forensic evidence shows.

Security camera in room captured kidnapping

Security camera footage in Cash’s room lying on a crib bed show the moment when the suspect enters the space and kidnaps the minor. The child who remains asleep does not seem to show resistance.

Previous case for evasion of arrest

But, judging by the television report, the defendant’s bad habits are not limited to the case for Cash’s murder.

On April 27, the Police received a call to alert about a suspicious person sitting in a car looking at houses in the zone of

Red Bird. Presumably, it was Brown.

The vehicle he was in is believed to have been stolen. When authorities in Dallas made contact with the young man, he ran out of the car.

After a brief chase, officers took the suspect into custody.

As a result of an inspection, agents seized marijuana held by Brown; but because it was a minimal amount, it did not involve drug possession charges.

The person involved was charged solely for evading arrest.

A random kidnapping?

According to the information available at the time, the suspect had undertaken it against the child without a particular motive.

This was indicated to KXAS-TV, Kamron Moori – who lived with Cash and considered him as his brother.

“Yeah it was random. Out of nowhere, ”Moori declared. “There is no reason for any of this. It is not for revenge, it is not for hatred, it is not for any of that, ”insisted the interviewee.

Cash and his twin brother were in the care of the ex-girlfriend of the children’s biological father, identified as Monica Sherrod. At the moment, the location of both the father and the mother of the minors is unknown.

Trevor Gernon apparently had legal custody of the children and had moved in with Sherrod last February. However, the man fled the house the following month when he learned that he had an arrest warrant against him, reported the Daily Mail, a medium that also released the surveillance camera images showing the kidnapping.