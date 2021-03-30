accused of domestic violence and persecuted by Interpol

Related news

The famous Argentine golfer Angel ‘Pato’ Cabrera was arrested by the Federal police Brazilian while staying in the city of Rio de Janeiro, in the luxurious neighborhood of Leblon, an area full of mansions and paradisiacal beaches where the golfer tried to hide from the authorities so as not to be captured. Against him there are several complaints of domestic violence by up to three different women. One of those women would be Silvia Rivadero, mother of the golfer’s two children.

The ‘Pato’ Cabrera now faces really serious problems due to this tremendous accusation since the complaints that weigh on him and for which he has been sought, not only by the federal police of Argentina and Brazil, but also by Interpol, would be of physical violence, verbal aggression and simple theft. If the trial before which the golfer will be submitted is successful, it could mean the end of his professional career at the age of 51 and after several great successes in the golf elite.

However, these accusations do not stop there, but it has also been denounced by one of these women who admits to having been threatened with death. The ‘Pato’ Cabrera, in an extreme situation and cornered by the authorities as he has been in recent months, would have told him: “If I want to, I will take a plane and kill you because I shit on the judges.” The situation carried out by the Argentine player is truly dantesque and will undoubtedly leave forever a career considered legendary in his country.

‘Pato’ Cabrera during an Instagram match (golchannel.la)

Champion on the Run

The most bizarre thing about this story, beyond the enormous gravity of the events allegedly committed by ‘Pato’ Cabrera, is the whole story of his persecution by the authorities and that he has had three countries pending him during the last six months, the time it took to escape from one place to another until he was finally captured in the famous Leblón neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro. During all this time, Cabrera has been able to travel on private flights, undergo operations for some injuries and even call his victims to continue threatening them. In addition, he has also participated in golf tournaments.

As recognized by the Argentine justice system, during these almost six months, Cabrera would have done everything that a fugitive from justice should never do. During these months, he has been evading arrest and impeding the resolution of the case. The first lawsuit that was going to be opened against the golfer was going to be at the end of July 2020. However, a few days before, Cabrera flew from Córdoba, in Argentina, to Houston. It is also known that on his excursion he passed through Illinois and Miami. The excuse that was given at the time by his defense is that he was going to play some tournaments, but what he really did then hide there until his tourist visa expired. The idea was to capture him on his return because he was already on the ‘red list’ of the Interpol.

However, Cabrera was not only able to get out of the USAInstead, he flew to Brazil on December 31 to continue his escape. Nobody stopped him in the Brazilian country claiming that, on those dates, too many people pass through the airports and the controls lose effectiveness. At that time, the prosecutor Bettina croppi took the reins of the case and ordered to tap the phones of Cabrera and his family in case there were communications between them.

‘Pato’ Cabrera on an Instagram break (asocial.now)

Shortly after, the news was received that Cabrera had been arrested in Rio de Janeiro and that in a few days he would be extradited to Argentina to be received in a prison near the city of Córdoba by the country’s federal police. At that time he will be tried for all the accusations against him by his ex-partners Cecilia Torres Mana, Silvia Rivadero and Micaela Escudero.

King of Augusta

The case of the arrest of ‘Pato’ Cabrera is not that of one more golf player, but rather that of a great champion who at 51 could see the end of his career as closer than ever. And all, to see time pass between the bars of his cell for a long time. This is the end that awaits a golfer who has been able to add two greats among other important achievements.

Ángel Cabrera has the honor of having two ‘Majors’ in his record, the US Open won in 2007 and Augusta Masters that he raised in the 2009 season, just a year before the legendary Phil Mickelson will win the last of his three ‘Green Jackets’. Thanks to these achievements, since he was the second Latin American player in history capable of winning a big one, he is considered one of the best Argentine athletes of all time, as well as a benchmark in the world of golf. His partner in this prestigious list of two is also the Argentine Roberto de Vicenzo, that won Then Open Championship, the British open, in 1967.

‘Pato’ Cabrera with his green jacket from Augusta Instagram (we.golf)

Along with his two victories in the big tournaments, his record is the triumphs in the Argentine Open, the Benson & Hedges International Open, the British PGA Championship, the Downtown Open in Córdoba and The Grenbier Classic. He was also runner-up at the Augusta Masters in 2013, when victory went to Adam scott.

Outside of European tour and from PGA Tour, has another 19 victories, in addition to having up to eight participations in the World cup golf with the Argentine national team, which allowed him to become an idol for the country. However, now this entire career of success hangs by a thread that will break sooner or later leaving a very black legend behind him.

Surrounded by difficulties

If one thing seems to be clear in this whole matter of complaints of domestic violence, flight from justice, secret flights and trials for the accusations received, it is that it will most likely be the end of the career of Ángel Cabrera, a golfer who has been able to touch the sky, but who is used to living near hell because his life has also been marked by difficulties and not always by his own fault as in this case.

The ‘Pato’ Cabrera did not have it easy even from his childhood, when he was simply Angel, a boy who grew up in a poor family of Villa Allende, In cordoba. His father Michael She made a living doing minor repairs while her mother was a domestic worker. However, when he was four years old they separated, and since then he had to take care of his paternal grandmother. He stayed there until he was 16, when he moved to live with his future partner, Silvia Rivadero, 12 years older than him and who already had four children. Along with her he had two others, Frederick and Angel. However, they were never married and formally separated in 2009. Cabrera has had no luck in his relationships since with the three stable couples he has had, he has ended up breaking up.

In the last stage of his professional career, he has suffered significant physical problems that have kept him far from his usual level. His last great victory was in 2017 and in the PNC Father / Son Challenge where he played with his son Ángel Cabrera Jr and since then his showcase of conquests has not received more visits. In addition, during the time that his escape from justice has lasted, the ‘Pato’ Cabrera has undergone a major operation on his wrist to try to put an end to some pain that had been tormenting him for a while and that did not allow him to play comfortably. However, he will now have other more important matters to take care of until he can get back to playing a tournament, if he can do it again.

