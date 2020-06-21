Justin Bieber: accused of abusing two girls during their tours | Instagram

Canadian singer Justin Bieber is again in the middle of the controversy and now not for Selena Gomez or his wife Hailey Bieber, it was recently accused by two girls if it had been abused from him.

The alleged victims, whose names are Danielle and Kadi, openly told on social networks the s3xual abuse they suffered during their musical tours.

It was through Twitter that one of the victims shared her story accusing the singer of having her vi0lad0 at 2014.

He took me from my jeans, unbuttoned them, took them off, and began to touch my underwear with his fingers, « he said from his anonymous account.

The girl did not hesitate to tell her story with everything and luxury of details, and of course quickly became a trend.

I started to think and began to doubt myself, then she lowered my underwear, grabbed the sheets on the bed to cover us. His body was on top of mine, skin to skin, he forced himself inside me, « he continued.

Following that accusation, Kadi recounted his own aggression history who lived for Bieber in 2015.

After Danielle’s accusations, Kadi related his own story of the alleged aggression that he experienced in 2015.

He began to kiss me, touch my body and caress me. I asked him to stop and kept saying that he couldn’t have sex with anyone before marriage. Then Bieber started pushing me onto the bed and putting his body against mine, « he wrote on his personal account.

This time apparently it is a very similar story to that of the first girl, and after opening her heart Kadi certainly did not hesitate to open his drum.

He pinned me down, pulled down my leggings and shorts, and pulled me in. It made me worse and I pushed and kicked him between the legs and ran out of the room. «

Justin Bieber minimized the physical aggression that Chris Brown exercised over Rihanna Literally confessed to having been abusive with Selena, he is also a bitch and a misogynist.

So far Justin Bieber has not been pronounced regarding the accusations of women but since the morning of today it has been at number one in trends and has even begun to cancel it for such a tragic event.

This certainly has with the broken heart to millions of girls around the world, so it is expected that the singer will soon clarify what he has been accused of.